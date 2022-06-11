How Did Chris Hemsworth Meet Elsa Pataky? Inside Their Marriage

Australian-born Chris Hemsworth has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. From his larger-than-life role as Thor in multiple Marvel movies to critically acclaimed performances in films like A Cabin in the Woods and Rush, the star has carved out an impressive career for himself since he made his acting debut back in 2002. He’s also become a dedicated family man thanks to his wife of over a decade, Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky. So just how did Chris Hemsworth meet Elsa Pataky? Here’s the inside scoop on their relationship.

Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Met In 2010

Hemsworth was introduced to Pataky in 2010 by talent agent William Ward. Their ensuring romance was a major whirlwind and they ended up tying the knot just three months after they started dating. It was so spontaneous, in fact, that they decided to get married on a whim while on vacation with family and friends.

“There was no great plan to any of it, to be honest,” Hemsworth told Good Morning Britain (as reported by E! News) “We were on holiday and we said, ‘Why don’t we get married, too?’ And then the next minute…There probably should have been some planning, but it all worked out. Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said, ‘This is a good opportunity with everyone together.’ So, we just did it.”

Clearly, it was the right move, as the couple has now been married for 11 years. Prior to meeting Hemsworth, Pataky, who is a native of Madrid, Spain, was a model and actress with a successful career of her own. She had appeared in a slew of films and television shows, including Ninette, Snakes on a Plane, Manual of Love 2, and Give ‘Em Hell, Malone. Fortunately, Pataky says she was introduced to Hemsworth at the perfect time in her career.

“When I met Chris, he was just starting out,” Pataky explained in a 2018 interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine (as reported by Daily Mail Australia). “I had started young and I had worked a lot. I was happy to take a break and just be a mum. We met in a great place for both of us I was totally confident within myself.”

They Have Three Kids Together

Sure enough, less than two years after getting hitched, Hemsworth and Pataky welcomed their first child, daughter India Rose, into the world. Two years later, in March of 2014, Pataky gave birth to twin boys, Tristan and Sasha. In an announcement, the happy mom shared that her sons were born on the 18th, “just after the full moon.”

Despite the fact that both Hemsworth and Pataky were eager to start a family, they admit that it was challenging to become parents so early in their relationship.”We did everything very quickly—I don’t know how we survived as a couple,” Pataky said in a 2018 interview with Vogue Australia. “We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work.”

Their Relationship Hasn’t Always Been Easy

Hemsworth’s busy movie schedule, which requires him to be away from his family for months at a time, has also been hard on the couple. Over the years, many tabloids have claimed that the couple has been living separate lives, “reporting” stories about co-star jealousies and fights over other women.

Fortunately, none of that seems to be true, and Pataky very willingly put her career on pause for her children. While the 45-year-old actress has taken on a few acting jobs since becoming a mom, she says she still prefers to devote the majority of her time to her kids.

“You have a family, and as a mom, I just wanted to enjoy being a mom,” Pataky Yahoo Entertainment. “It’s a very busy role that you have to play, and I just wanted to be really involved in it, and I love it. There’s guilt when you’re working and not able to enjoy those moments with your kids. But I’ve been doing things here and there.”

Those “here and there” jobs include a recurring role in four of the Fast & Furious movies, as well as a lead part in the 2022 action film, Interceptor.