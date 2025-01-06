See the Hottest Couples at the 2025 Golden Globes

The stars and their significant others enjoyed a night out in the spotlight as they made their way down the red carpet of the 2025 Golden Globes.

Here are the hottest couples at the long-running iconic event.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody raised some eyebrows outside The Beverly Hilton as they hit the red carpet. The Gossip Girl alum donned a sheer yellow dress that had a plunging top while Brody went with a classic black-tie tuxedo that had a yellow flower, seemingly matching his date.

Brody’s performance in Nobody Wants This was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco also appeared on the red carpet. The Big Bang Theory star wore an all-white dress covered with white beading, while her all-smiles date wore a tux. The couple confirmed their romance in 2022 and had a child in 2023. They announced their engagement in August 2024.

Never ones to stick to normalcy, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell brought their flair and standout personalities to the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet. Shepard went with a black suit with a tie, but added his personality by wearing iconic black-and-white checkered Vans. Bell wore a strapless all-champagne-colored gown.

Days before the Golden Globes, Bell took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Shepard, who recently turned 50.

“Happy birthday to the most affectionate 220 lbs man that ever existed. I cannot imagine life without you,” she wrote.

She also noted the first photo that she used, which features her and Shepard kissing, was the first picture she ever posted on Instagram. The second photo was from their wedding day.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata Make Rare Appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, were all smiles as they made a rare appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe.

Cage wore a traditional black tie tux, while Shibata opted for a textured champagne dress that featured a matching handbag and black fur jacket.

After rocking the red carpet solo, Heidi Klum appeared alongside her husband, Tom Pelphrey, wearing an all-sheer dress that had a bold bodace.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons also made a rare appearance on the red carpet. Dunst opted to wear an all-black dress, and Plemons wore a tux. Plemons is up for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for his role in Kinds of Kindness.