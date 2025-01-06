See the Most Jaw-Dropping Looks from the 2025 Golden Globes

It’s that wonderful time of the year—the 2025 Golden Globes is in full swing. Here are the most jaw-dropping looks from the red carpet.

The 85th annual Golden Globes took place Sunday, Jan. 5, at The Beverly Hilton. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted this year’s event.

While making her way down the red carpet, Ali Wong wowed the crowd by wearing an all-red stringy dress that featured a red bow belt and black gloves.

Heidi Klum donned an eye-popping all-green sheer gown with matching silver jewelry and handbag as well as red nail polish.

Elle Fanning brought back animalist print to the red carpet by wearing a champagne ball gown that featured a leopard print top. She also wore matching gold jewelry.

Meanwhile, Ashley Graham hit the spotlight in an all-black dress featuring a plunged neckline. Adding some design to the ensemble, she wore a pair of black and white earrings.

Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande hit the red carpet together wearing completely opposite looks. Erivo donned a black-and-white floral-print dress with a plunging neckline featuring her two-hearts tattoo. She also showed off her up-the-ear piercings.

Grande wore champagne with jeweled designs on the top. She also wore white gloves and simple dangling earrings.

Timothée Chalamet, Jonathan Van Ness, and Jeremy Strong Make Bold Fashion Choices on the 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet

While the women brought some colorful looks to the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet, the men also showed off their own bold fashion choices.

As he made his way to The Beverley Hilton, Timothée Chalamet showed off his new look, featuring a mustache. For his ensemble, the Dune: Part 2 star went with a black suit, a white button-up shirt, with a blue scarf.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness took the shock factor to a whole new level by wearing an all-black one-shoulder gown to the Golden Globes. The famous hairstylist opted to keep his look simple, but that didn’t stop him from raising a few eyebrows on the red carpet.

Jeremy Strong went with a green look. The actor was spotted on the red carpet wearing a green suit with a matching bucket hat and an off-white turtleneck.