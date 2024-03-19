hospital-where-kate-middleton-had-surgery-under-investigation-for-trying-to-access-her-medical-records

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been a hot topic as of late. She had abdominal surgery in late January. However, the Royal Kingdom did not disclose the issue that the procedure was going to address.

But after going in for surgery on January 19, the public sightings of Kate had been few and far between. As a result, a lot of people began to speculate about her absence.

Kate Middleton’s Medical Records Reportedly Breached

But a certain group of people may have been a bit too overzealous. According to the London publication Mirror, staffers at the London clinic that serviced Kate tried to access her medical records.

“The world-renowned hospital where the Princess of Wales was treated has launched an investigation. [The hospital said] staff attempted to access her private medical records. Bosses have launched a probe into the claims Kate’s confidentiality was breached. [The breach occurred] while she was a patient in The London Clinic in January,” Mirror wrote.

“At least one member of staff was said to have been caught trying to access the 42-year-old’s notes. The allegations have sent shockwaves through the hospital in ­Marylebone, Central London. [The hospital] has a reputation for discreetly treating the royal family, former presidents, PMs, and celebrities.”

Staff Shocked Over Princess’ Data Breach

Trying to access the Princess of Wales’ medical records is a major invasion of privacy. But even deeper than that it is a major HIPAA violation and also against the law.

Senior executives at the hospital contacted Kensington Palace immediately to make them aware. The source also said that the medical staff is “shocked and distraught,” over the breach.

“This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital. Given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family. Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention. [They] assured the palace there would be a full investigation,” the source said.

“The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations. [They] were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”