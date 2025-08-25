The Horrifying Discovery Builders Made While Working On A Home

Builders made a horrifying discovery while working on a home, believing they had found human remains that belonged to children. On August 22, Fylde Police revealed in a statement that builders had found the remains in Lytham, Lancashire, the previous weekend.

They had contacted the authorities at 12:37 PM on August 15, reporting on finding bones while working on a property on Cleveland Road. Upon inspection, they confirmed the remains were human.

“Our enquiries have led us to understand that they may be that of children and that this is an isolated historical burial,” it said.

Detective Inspector Andrew Crook from West CID spoke up about the grim findings. “This is an incredibly sad discovery, and we are continuing our enquiries to establish the identity of the remains, including their age and how they died,” said Crook.

The police are currently not treating this incident as suspicious. “Whilst we are keeping an open mind, I want to make it clear that we are not treating this as suspicious,” he added. “We believe at this stage that the burial is a historic one.”

Fylde Police then thanked the homeowners and contractors for their patience during the investigation. They have also removed all the remains from the property.

Photos shared by The Sun show people in hazmat suits entering and leaving the property. It’s unknown where exactly the builders found the bones. We also have no idea how old these bones are.

Perhaps the human remains are much older than we think. Nevertheless, we may find out more about the mysterious remains after investigators hopefully identify them.