Buyer Purchases Storage Unit In Oregon, Finds Human Remains Inside

An Oregon buyer purchased a storage unit in Dalles. However, as they surveyed a container found inside, human remains were found, and now an investigation is underway.

According to a press release issued by The Dalles Police Department (TDPD), the incident occurred on July 29. At around 9:39 a.m., the TDPD received a call from an unnamed citizen, who reported having purchased an abandoned storage unit and, inside, they found a container that appeared to contain human remains.

TDPD officers arrived at the scene, located on 2640 W. 6th Street, and secured the area. The Columbia Gorge Major Crimes were called out to the area. At around 5 p.m., they executed a search warrant alongside the Oregon State Police Crime Laboratory response team. Police managed to recover human remains from the container.

Pending Autopsy

One witness, Tawnya Williams, was picking up dinner at a KFC across the street, as per KPTV. There, she was surprised by the police response at the storage unit, so she decided to snap some pictures.

“They were wearing masks and gloves, and they were carrying like paper bags and sticking them in the evidence van and taking lots of pictures,” Williams told the outlet. “There was a black tote that was underneath the ten,t and they were taking lots of pictures of stuff inside there.”

As per the TDPD release, a medical examiner will perform an autopsy on the remains. Then, the identity of the individual found inside the container will be determined.

“Other people have been found in homes and stuff, but this is definitely different,” Williams added. “You kinda wonder if the person has been gone for a long time.”

TDPD Chief Tom M. Worthy shared a statement in the department’s release, saying, “Every available resource is being brought to bear to investigate this potential crime and I have every confidence in the abilities or [sic] our Detectives and our partner agencies assisting us in this investigation.”

Additionally, the police department has asked the public to be cautious “against speculation or any conclusion” based on the information shared by them in the aforementioned release.