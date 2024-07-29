72-year-old-bill-belichick-spotted-enjoying-bike-ride-with-23-year-old-girlfriend

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick appears to be taking in retirement pretty nicely. The six-time Super Bowl champion recently went public with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Usually, during this time of year, Bill would be preparing for the upcoming season at NFL training camp. But he and the New England Patriots mutually agreed to part ways this past spring. Which leaves him a bunch of free time to spend with his new beau. Cameras caught he and Hudson recently enjoying a bike ride.

“The pair were spotted on Tuesday, July 23, riding on their bikes beside one another along a scenic pathway with a view of the ocean in the beach town,” PEOPLE wrote.

“The former New England Patriots coach, 72, wore a gray T-shirt, black Nike shorts, gray sneakers, a baseball hat and sunglasses. The cheerleader, 23, also opted for an athleisure look with a pink, one-shouldered sports bra, high-waisted black leggings, black Nike running sneakers, sunglasses, and a fanny pack.”

Bill Belichick Enjoys Ride With 23-Year-Old Girlfriend

Belichick and NFL legend Tom Brady were perhaps the most legendary tandem in NFL history. The pair won six Super Bowls together as quarterback and head coach.

But despite the infinite success they had amassed, things eventually soured between Brady and Belichick. Which led to Tom’s departure for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

“Me and coach Belichick, we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together,” Brady said per The Athletic. “But I wasn’t going to sign another contract [in New England] even if I wanted to play until [I was] 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it.”

Things had soured so badly to the point that Brady had voiced his concerns to Patriots head coach Robert Kraft. Kraft noted that Brady often yeared for Belichick’s approval, which he was always reluctant to give.

“Tom and I had a number of discussions about how Bill treated him,” the Patriots owner said. “Tommy is very sensitive. He was always looking for Bill’s approval, almost in a father-son kind of way. And that’s not Bill’s style ever to give that.”