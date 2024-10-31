Bill Belichick’s Ex Wears ‘Kill Bill’ Costume for Halloween in Savage Diss

Bill Belichick’s ex, Linda Holliday, got into the Halloween spirit with a costume that threw some serious shade at the legendary NFL coach.

The 61-year-old donned a costume inspired by Uma Thurman’s character from Kill Bill for Halloween, as revealed in a photo that surfaced on social media Tuesday.

Linda Holliday had a rather subtle Halloween costume last weekend pic.twitter.com/BK723FfjkH — FitzyGFY 🍺 (brew checkmark) (@FitzyGFY) October 30, 2024

Holliday wore a blonde wig with bangs and a striking yellow and black outfit to embody Thurman’s character, Beatrix Kiddo, complete with a prop samurai sword.

Bill Belichick’s ex, Linda Holliday, dressed as the Bride from Kill Bill for Halloween 😳 pic.twitter.com/YlTNN2TM2n — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 30, 2024

Quentin Tarantino’s hyper-violent Kill Bill films feature Thruman’s character wantonly murdering dozens of people in pursuit of revenge against her evil ex, Bill.

Bill Belichick’s ex, Holliday, scored a 16-year relationship with the coach before he switched teams to his current girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

This led many to believe that the costume choice was a not-so-subtle dig against her former beau, Bill Belichick. Of course, ol’ Bill recently ditched Holliday for his current girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.

Linda Holliday Defends Her Halloween Costume Which Some Saw as a Dig at Bill Belichick

However, Holliday swears up and down that the costume wasn’t intended as a dig.

“Can everyone please stop being offended by absolutely EVERYTHING? Ya’ll would have never survived in the Eddie Murphy, Andrew Dice Clay, etc etc days,” she on her Instagram story per The New York Post. “Shoot you wouldn’t survive the late night talk’s shows like Jay Leno or David Letterman.

“For the love of God, laugh a little. Lighten up. Everything isn’t an attack…..”

Bill Belichick is currently dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, a former cheerleader. (Photos by Darren McCollester/Getty Images and Instagram / Jordan Hudson)’

Holliday took to her Instagram Story to share yet another quote, which stated: “A sense of humor helps us to get through the dull times, cope with the difficult times, enjoy the good times and manage the scary times”.

During her rant, Holliday never brought up the 72-year-old Belichick.

According to the GoJo and Golic podcast featuring DraftKings analysts Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr., Holliday wore her “Kill Bill” costume for a night out with friends.

It's almost Halloween, and Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick's Ex, was spotted dressed up as Uma Thurman's character from 'Kill Bill' 🎃⚔️😳



"This is not a subtle costume at all!" @golic



"Subtle as a sledgehammer." @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/YZrlfCFIX6 — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) October 29, 2024

“It’s not subtle,” Golic Sr. remarked on the show. “This is not a subtle costume at all, right? Pretty detailed.”

“Subtle as a sledgehammer,” Golic Jr. agreed.