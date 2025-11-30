‘Home Improvement’ Star Arrested For the Second Time in a Year

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested in Oregon less than a year after his previous run-in with the law.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, the former child actor was arrested on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, on a probation violation tied to his previous domestic violence conviction.

Bryan has been denied bail and will remain behind bars until Wednesday. He has been serving a three-year probation since 2023. It was set to expire in October 2026.

The Home Improvement alum’s girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested and placed in the same jail. She is now facing multiple charges, including a DUI, three counts of reckless driving, and attempted first-degree assault. She is expected to be in court on Monday.

Bryan’s legal woes in Oregon date back as far as 2020. During that year, the former actor had been involved in an intoxicated dispute. Although he was initially charged, Bryan ended up receiving only a menacing conviction.

Since then, Bryan has dealt with multiple arrests and probation.

Despite their toxic relationship, the couple shares three children. Bryan has four children with his ex-wife, Carly Matros, and one child with a woman he was previously accused of assaulting earlier this year.

The ‘Home Improvement’ Castmate’s Run-In with the Law Over the Past Year

Bryan’s latest legal situation comes less than a year after he was arrested in Myrtle Beach for assault.

Along with the arrest earlier this year and on Saturday, a woman obtained a 5-year restraining order against him. She accused him of allegedly physically and verbally assaulting her.

Before the January 2025 arrest, Bryan was arrested in October 2024. He was booked after being caught driving under the influence in Custer County, Oklahoma. The actor actually admitted to officers that he had consumed “too much” alcohol the night before.

He also admitted he wasn’t sure if he had stopped drinking before getting behind the wheel of the car.

He was also arrested in February 2024 for suspicion of DUI, which he was later charged with a felony DUI, citing at least three prior felony convictions and a misdemeanor for contempt of court.