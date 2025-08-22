Home Depot Faces Lawsuit For Allegedly Using Facial Recognition Technology

The Home Depot is now facing a class action lawsuit due to allegations of using facial recognition technology in its stores. According to PEOPLE, this home improvement retail chain has allegedly been using an artificial intelligence program called “computer vision” to prevent theft.

Lawsuit Filed Against Home Depot For Allegedly Using AI Facial Geometry Technology On Customers

Filed in Illinois on Friday, August 1, the lawsuit claims that this major retailer violates the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act. This AI reportedly collects data on Home Depot customers’ facial geometry without their consent.

The lawsuit states, “Because Home Depot utilizes facial recognition technology, BIPA requires that it: (1) make publicly available written policies containing retention schedules or guidelines for permanently destroying these facial-geometry scans and (2) obtain its customers’ informed, written consent before collecting and disclosing the facial scans.”

According to the suit, Home Depot doesn’t abide by either of those requirements. Now, plaintiff Benjamin Jankowski is attempting to do something about it.

Jankowski has shopped at Home Depot many times before, but is now concerned with this hidden technology. According to Men’s Journal, the Illinois-native had noticed a camera and a screen at a self-checkout kiosk that outlined his face with a green box. It suggested that the camera system was using this facial geometry technology.

This happened during one of his many visits back in June, making the plaintiff worried about Home Depot collecting their biometric data without written consent.

Issues With Facial Geometry Technology

“Mr. Jankowski’s biometric identifiers and/or biometric information—to wit scans of his facial geometry—were collected, captured, used, and/or stored by Home Depot during his visit,” said his attorneys in the suit.

“At no point before or during Mr. Jankowski’s visit to Home Depot was he ever informed, in writing or otherwise, that his biometric identifiers or biometric information were being collected, captured, used, and/or stored by Home Depot.”

This type of AI technology isn’t new, and many other organizations use it. For example, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has started using this technology at airport security. Despite the controversy surrounding it, it allegedly makes security processes for efficient.

The only issue is that the TSA is open about using this technology. Meanwhile, Home Depot allegedly is not.