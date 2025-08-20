Illinois Man Who Killed Father Playing Pokémon Go With Daughter Pleads Guilty

A 23-year-old Illinois man, Khiryan Monroe, has pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of 29-year-old Servando Hamros. At the time, Hamros was playing Pokémon Go with his 6-year-old daughter in a park and found Monroe and his girlfriend having sex at the time.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by WLS, Monroe pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 19, to one count of second-degree murder. Then, he was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will be given credit for the three years he has served since he surrendered himself following the shooting.

The incident occurred back on July 14, 2022. At the time, Hamros was playing Pokémon Go with his 6-year-old daughter near Eggleston Park in Evanston. Prosecutors said in court that Hamros came across Monroe, who was engaged in a sexual act with his girlfriend.

Given the sudden discovery, Hamros used his cellphone to record Monroe and his girlfriend, who fled the park. However, they soon returned after Monroe picked up his gun from his home.

Fatal Shooting

Khiryan Monroe then shot Hamros approximately 17 times, once in the head. The father was brutally killed in front of his daughter. The minor, as reported by NBC6, FaceTimed her family while running from the gunfire, yelling, “Daddy’s shot, please come help me.”

Upon arrival, Hamros’ mother was devastated by the tragedy of the scene.

“The police held me back and they were like, ‘You don’t want to see it,’ and I could tell by the paramedics’ faces that he wasn’t with us,” Hamros’ mother, who was at the other side of the park, said at the time.

Court documents obtained by WBBM detail that Monroe turned himself in weeks after the shooting. Both he and the defense argued that Hamros had robbed him and his girlfriend, arguing that one of their cellphones was found in Hamros’ pocket.

This was disputed by Hamros’ family in a GoFundMe. They allege that the 6-year-old watched Monroe executing her father as he stood over him.

The fundraiser was set up to pay for Camros’ funeral. It is still active and has raised more than $27,000 of an original goal of $14,000.