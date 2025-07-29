Walt Disney World Restaurant Accused of Serving Guest With ‘Contaminated Salad’ in New Lawsuit

A famous Walt Disney World restaurant has been accused of serving “contaminated salad” in a new lawsuit.

According to legal documents filed in Florida’s Orange County Circuit Court earlier this month, 25-year-old Rhode Island resident Mae Bodziony said she was hospitalized with a life-threatening tree nut allergy after eating at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom restaurant Be Our Guest in August 2024.

Bodziony had told her server about her nut allergy and ordered from the allergen-free menu. The server also allegedly assured Walt Disney World guest that the food was going to be safe for her.

“The server brought bread and salad to the table, which the server assured the family was nut-free,” the lawsuit documents read. “Immediately after finishing the salad, Mae’s lips became itchy. She then took two Benadryl pills.”

However, not long later, the allergic reaction progressed, leading to swelling in Bodziony’s throat. Realizing she was going into anaphylactic shock, Bodziony used an EPI pen.

“A staff member escorted [Bodziony and her family] to the Beast’s study to wait for an ambulance, which arrived in about 10 minutes.

The ambulance took Bodziony to nearby AdventHealth Celebration Hospital.

“Mae’s condition worsened,” the lawsuit continued. “Requiring epinephrine, intravenous steroids, Pepcid, and Benadryl at the hospital. Due to her critical state, she was admitted for close monitoring and placed on a heart monitor.”

Bodziony experienced a rapid biphasic reaction the next day, just before she was supposed to be discharged. “A full medical team treated her, and the hospital decided to keep her for another night,” the lawsuit alleged. “The next morning, Mae experienced another rebound reaction with chest pain. A nurse administered another dose of epinephrine.”

The Guest’s Family Accuses Walt Disney World Of Being ‘Indifferent’ Over the Restaurant Situation

The Bodziony family claimed that Walt Disney World was “indifferent” and failed to check up on Mae during her 3-day hospital stay.

Mae’s family stated that Walt Disney World did not contact them to inquire about Mae’s well-being or offer assistance until their travel agent made a call to the company. The resort extended the family’s stay at no additional charge after initially offering a reduced rate.

“This unexpected turn of events required the family to adjust their plans and incur extra costs for the extended car rental and flight change fees,” the lawsuit alleged. “Additionally, the hospital charges amounted to over $40,000. Moreover, the entire family experienced extreme emotional distress as they wondered if Mae would survive.”