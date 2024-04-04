Holly Madison Accuses Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal of Copying Her Playboy Memoir

Holly Madison, former Playboy Bunny, recently accused Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, of copying her memoir.

Both women released their own memoirs recalling their days living in the Playboy mansion. Holly’s memoir, which she published back in 2015, is called Down the Rabbit Hole. Crystal’s, which she published earlier this year, is called Only Say Good Things.

However, according to Holly, there are many overlaps between the two books that she can’t ignore.

“Anybody who’s read my book that came out eight years ago and then read her book, tell me the narrative voice doesn’t sound exactly the same,” Holly said on the LadyGang podcast. “Drives me up a wall.”

She then referenced several similarities, including “fairy tale references” and “psychological catchphrases,” stating she felt “weirded out by it.”

“I was reading it, and there were some times when I was like, ‘I feel like I’m reading my own book. This is creepy,'” she said.

“Like, do your research and don’t copy,” Holly continued, noting that it was especially strange considering Crystal used a ghostwriter.

She also mentioned that she and Crystal shared the same publishing team. “You would have thought that it went through somebody reading it that would be like, ‘That’s a little bit too similar.'”

After hinting that Crystal “copied” her memoir, Holly then went on to compare her memoir to Kendra Wilkinson’s, another former Playboy Bunny’s, memoir.

“If you take my book and Kendra’s book, it’s two completely different people even though we lived there at the same time,” she said. “Like, it’s two completely different voices, as it should be.”

Holly dated Hefner between the years of 2001 and 2008. In 2009, he began seeing Crystal, whom he married in 2012. They remained together until he passed away in 2017.

Meanwhile, commenters weren’t as quick to call Crystal Hefner out for her memoir. “Oh, be quiet Holly,” one user wrote. “Funny thing, you ALL knew the score before you jumped into a ‘relationship’ with that old guy. A road to fame and fortune…oh boy!”

“I read your book, and I’m happy I only paid a buck for it at a garage sale, or I would have been kicking myself for buying it,” they continued. “You all but admitted you stayed around to get your foot in the door, and I have to laugh, you could have left anytime… you weren’t locked in your room. 😒”

Another person said, “Hey Holly, your 15 minutes is up. Go find another old wrinkled up grandpa to sleep with.”