Hoda Kotb Returns To Studio 1A Amid COVID Diagnosis, But Now Another ‘Today’ Star Is Out With The Virus

Savannah Guthrie is the latest famous face to announce that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Just days after her co-host Hoda Kotb returned to the show after testing positive, Guthrie revealed that she had contracted the virus.

Anchors Joke ‘We’re Trading Places’

Broadcasting in from her apartment, Guthrie told Kotb that she just had “little sniffles, not much more than that.” Guthrie is fully vaccinated and has received her booster shot. ​​”We’re trading places,” Guthrie joked. “I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for Covid. I just tested positive for Covid, so here we go.” Kotb, who announced she was positive last week, is already back in the studio after testing negative

She posted a video to Instagram to celebrate being back, saying “Okay, two negative tests! Back in the saddle. Time to fix the ‘do and find something to wear….see you on TV.” Fans flooded her comments section with talk of how happy they were to see Kotb back at work.

“So happy to hear! Stay safe, healthy and strong …we adore you Hoda!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Welcome back friend, we missed you!” One follower inquired about the rest of the Today anchors, writing, “Great….so I guess Al and the rest of the gang are all negative?…. Stay safe everybody.”

Many TV Hosts Test Positive

Guthrie and Kotb aren’t the only television hosts who’ve had to self-isolate. Seth Meyers tested positive, canceling several episodes of Late Night. Jimmy Fallon revealed that he tested positive over his show’s holiday break. James Corden, host of CBS’ The Late, Late Show has also tested positive.

CNBC’s Shepard Smith is working remotely due to getting coronavirus. Saturday Night Live scrapped their whole holiday episode after several staffers tested positive and many were afraid to go back to the studio.

Omicron Cases Expected To Slow Down

All of the hosts have been fully vaccinated, which led to their minor symptoms and quick recoveries. These breakthrough cases are just part of a rising trend as the omicron variant tears through countries around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that omicron makes up to 95% of U.S. test samples that have been examined over the past week.

However, these numbers are expected to fall. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, “I do think in places that we are seeing this really steep incline, that we may well see also a precipitous decline.”