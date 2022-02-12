Hoda Kotb Looks So Young In Pre-‘Today Show’ Red Carpet Appearance

Hoda Kotb has been a Today Show staple for almost 20 years, though her career with NBC goes back even further. Before she teamed up with Kathie Lee Gifford and then Jenna Bush Hager for their popular fourth-hour block, however, she was a relative unknown with the network. Check out what Kotb looked like before she became synonymous with Today.

See Hoda Kotb Before ‘Today’ Success

Years before she went on to become a host on Today, and even more years before she was promoted to co-anchor of the popular morning news show, Hoda Kotb was simply a humble correspondent for a variety of NBC News programming. Kotb began her career with NBC in 1998 and was a familiar figure on Dateline NBC for years.

Eventually, Kotb’s hard work was rewarded with a new gig with the Today Show, where she and former Live! With Regis And Kathie Lee star Kathie Lee Gifford dominated the fourth hour. Their wine drinking and free-flowing commentary soon made them fan favorites. After Gifford announced her departure from the show, she was replaced by Jenna Bush Hager, with whom Kotb also enjoyed a warm bond.

Most recently, following the firing of former disgraced anchor Matt Lauer over substantiated allegations of workplace sexual harassment, Kotb was named co-anchor of the morning news program alongside Savannah Guthrie. This made the pair of them the first female co-anchors to lead the show.

Kotb’s First Red Carpet Walk Can’t Be Missed

(Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

In Kotb’s very first red carpet appearance, it’s clear to see that she’s not the star she’d become in a few short years. It was 2005, three years before Kotb would be tapped to co-host the fourth hour of the Today show with Gifford, effectively launching her career with the show. Kotb was attending the 30th Annual Gracie Allen Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Surprisingly, despite the years that have passed, Kotb doesn’t look that different from how she does today. Her bright smile is still the same, as is her beautiful chestnut-colored hair. It’s shorter than she wears it now but is essentially styled the exact same way. The mom-of-two boasts a healthy glow to her skin that’s also carried over into today, the lucky lady.

Where we note the biggest difference is in Kotb’s attire. She’s wearing a loose, dark green sheath dress with shining jeweled embellishments dotted across the front. Over that, she wears a fringe, matching green poncho.

(Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Though the photos were taken in June, Kotb rocks a bright red pedicure that’s very Christmas-y of her, despite the summer season. Somehow the look works, though we’d bet Kotb wouldn’t repeat this particular ensemble today. Fashion is cyclical, however, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see the poncho come back in style any day now.

More News From Suggest

Savannah Guthrie Allegedly Controlling ‘Today’ Show ‘Like A Tyrant,’ Pushing Out Hoda Kotb, Anonymous Source Says



Kathie Lee Gifford Allegedly Ready To Take Jenna Bush Hager’s Job And Return To ‘Today,’ Show Gossip Said



The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For Him Based On His Zodiac Sign



Gayle King Allegedly Being Pushed Out Of ‘CBS Mornings’ After Falling Ratings, Industry Rumor Says



Michael Strahan Finally Solves ‘Mystery Woman’ Fan Encounter Thanks To Social Media