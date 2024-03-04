Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Defend Kristin Cavallari’s Age Gap Romance

The Today Show hosts are coming to Kristin Cavallari’s defense and chasing away the haters. Online critics blasted Cavallari for the age gap in her latest relationship.

“I do have to say in her defense, whenever it’s the other way, no one says one word. I mean, so what? They get on, right?” Hoda Kotb said during the latest episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna via Page Six.

Cavallari is currently dating Mark Estes, known for being a TikTok creator. There’s a 13 year gap in their ages, with Estes being younger. Estes showcased his romance with Estes. In a TikTok video, the two of them danced and kissed. Meanwhile, Cavallari showed off her new love interest with a selfie. The two of them went on vacation to Los Cabos, Mexico.

“He makes me happy 🤍,” she captioned the Instagram picture.

However, it wasn’t long before Cavallari’s romance bliss turned to online scorn. Fortunately, she has both Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in her corner.

Bush Hager agreed that Cavallari shouldn’t be ashamed of the romance. She cheered on Cavallari, saying, “By the way, good for her!”

“You go, girl!” both Today hosts seemed to agree about Cavallari’s latest love.

Kristin Cavallari Addresses Hate

Of course, Cavallari didn’t need the Today hosts fighting her battles. She took to social media to defend herself after online critics slammed the relationship. Taking to TikTok, Cavallari addressed the hate.

“So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?” she said.

As far as her relationship with Estes goes, the two are reportedly just having fun. They haven’t reached the stage where anything is official. However, sources note that the two have been talking for several weeks. So no wedding bells right now.

Cavallari divorced former NFL player Jay Cutler in 2022. The two were married from 2013 to 2020 before separating. The two share three children. Sources say that Cavallari is having a good time with Estes.

“Kristin thinks Mark is super hot. He’s very flirtatious, and she’s loving it,” Sources said. “They were down in Mexico for just a few days but had a lot of fun together. It’s still new.”

“They’re two consenting adults who like each other, so who cares? Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but Kristin and Mark aren’t paying attention to the noise,” the insider added.