Hit Show With 8 Seasons Resurfaces on Prime Video After Netflix Removal

If you need your CW network Arrowverse fix, look no further than Prime Video.

Videos by Suggest

All eight seasons of the network hit Arrow are now streaming for anyone with a subscription.

Arrow star Stephen Amell shared the news on his Instagram account.

“8 seasons and 170 episodes of Arrow. Now available on @primevideo — Have a great weekend,” he wrote.

“It was on Netflix, and left,” he said in a video. “Why is it on Prime Video now? I don’t know — but it is. So now you know. Enjoy. It’s everywhere in the world.”

Amell played Oliver Queen/Green Arrow for all 170 episodes. The show, created by Greg Berlanti, focuses on billionaire Oliver Queen, who returns to his home in Starling City after being on a remote island for five years.

He brings lethal skills and a determination to right the wrongs of his father. He also wants to bring justice to the corrupt underbelly of his city.

The CW

The show started at the beginning of the superhero boom in 2012, when Marvel was just building their MCU and the DC Comic Universe hadn’t even started yet.

It also kicked off a very successful series of shows for the CW that included The Flash.

The show went off the air in 2020.

In April, it was announced that Arrow would be streaming for free on Pluto TV.

“From the cozy, small-town charm of Hart of Dixie to the emotional storytelling of Everwood, the superhero drama that launched the Arrowverse, to the gripping dystopian world of The 100, to the staple family sitcom My Wife and Kids, these shows helped define a generation of television fandom. Now they’re ready to be rediscovered by longtime fans — and discovered for the first time by younger viewers who are increasingly embracing the era,” the streamer said in a statement shared by CBR.