Apple TV+ Just Changed Its Name

The Apple streaming service, formerly known as Apple TV+, has taken on a new name. This may be difficult to hear, but everyone goes through changes, so please be kind.

Hidden at the very bottom of a press release about F1 The Movie being available to stream, Apple quietly and quaintly addressed their new name.

These sort of announcements can be hard, which is why they’ve been so shy about it. So when I reveal their name, don’t have any harsh reactions.

Apple TV+ is now known as Apple TV.

This is a hard time for Apple, but don’t disregard your own feelings as well. They’re valid. Just adjust to this change in your own time.

The whole ‘adding-plus-to-your-streaming-service-name’ was a trend that almost all streaming services adopted shortly after Disney+ made its debut. The thing is, however, that usually these streaming services offer more than their own original content.

Apple TV has never branched out from their Apple Originals or Apple-commissioned projects so ditching the misleading “+” was a wise move.

Apple’s Streaming Service Now Has A Dead Name

In the press release, Apple wrote, “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.”

And that’s about it I’m afraid, but we must respect their privacy during this challenging time. They’ll explain their motives when they’re ready, not that we’re owed any. So don’t go asking, please.

The press release then continued to elaborate on F1 The Movie, blindsiding their brave announcement. I think we need to reassure Apple that identity changes are okay, a part of life, and that they should be proud.

“Ahead of [F1 The Movie’s] global streaming debut on Apple TV, the film continues to be available for purchase on participating digital platforms, including the Apple TV app, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home and more.”

Although Apple TV has an apparently “vibrant” new identity, it remains the place to watch all of Apple’s shows and films for $12.99 a month. Try not to forget that the first week is free this time.