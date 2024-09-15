Hit-And-Run Suspect Drives Truck Onto Colorado Football’s Field in Shocking Photos

Folsom Football Field, home of the Colorado Buffaloes, usually has a reputation for being home of head coach Deion Sanders and one of the most electrifying college football programs in the country. But recently, Colorado’s football stadium made headlines for a different reason.

According to TMZ, Karl Haglund, the driver of an alleged hit-and-run was looking for a place to lay low. And apparently, the Buffalo football field appeared to be the perfect place. Because that is where he parked his pickup truck after the alleged incident.

Someone has driven a truck onto Folsom Field https://t.co/78hPdUbVmB pic.twitter.com/IlYuujdIf1 — Silver Buff (@silver_buff) September 13, 2024

“It’s already been a tumultuous season for Deion Sanders and his Colorado football team … but this will certainly be the strangest thing to happen to the Buffaloes this year — a suspected hit-and-run driver busted through stadium gates, and drove his truck all over their field!” TMZ wrote.

“According to police, they started receiving calls at around 6:45 PM Thursday after several hit-and-run accidents involving the same pickup truck. Witnesses on the scene told cops a blue pickup was in at least two crashes, and also struck trees and signs before leaving the area after nearly hitting a pedestrian.”

A man was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Boulder, then decided to have police chase him onto Folsom Field at Colorado.



This truck has more rushing yards than the Buffs pic.twitter.com/odMalcsIW7 — BUGEATER NATION (@BugeaterNation1) September 13, 2024

Haglund Initially Evaded Police

But that isn’t even the wildest part of the story. According to the outlet, when the suspect was initially caught, he was able to escape from police custody. And after evading the authorities, that is when he crashed through the gates of the stadium and onto the field.

“Cops eventually found the driver — later identified as Karl Haglund of Massachusetts — but he evaded capture. University police later caught up with him near the stadium, but not before he ran his truck through stadium gates and onto the field,” the outlet added.

“He came to a stop near the 40-yard line … leading to a standoff with police. After some negotiating, a shirtless Haglund finally surrendered.”

“Haglund is now facing a slew of charges … including Criminal attempt a vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, vehicular eluding, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash, obstruction of a peace officer, and trespassing.”