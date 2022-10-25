5 Hispanic Silver Sister Influencers To Follow Now For Jaw-Dropping Hair Inspiration

Dark hair can be an important marker of Latina identity, so it’s not surprising that Hispanic silver-hair influencers can be difficult to find.

But back in the mid 2010s, celebrity stylist Cynthia Alvarez underwent her own gray-hair transformation, and similarly transformed Orange Is The New Black star and fellow Latina Dascha Polanco.

Thus launched a trend that we’re still feeling the effects of today. While these young women were playing with the idea of gray hair and spending hours in the chair to achieve it, others pondered liberation from the chair and embracing their true selves by ditching the dye and rocking their whites.

We’re celebrating five beautiful Hispanic silver sisters who chose that path. They’re a group of pro-age women embracing their silver locks, going against cultural norms, and finding more joy with every inch of gray hair that grows in.

1. Heren Mercedes

It can be challenging to embrace silver, but Heren Mercedes aims to inspire, encourage, support, and help women cherish their curly natural silver tresses. She’s doing that and then some—one of her most recent gigs was as a hair model for Stacy London’s State Of Menopause recently-released hair products.

2. Sonia Valencia

Sonia Valencia is an over-40 beauty influencer who went viral on TikTok with her concealer hack video. She values setting her own beauty standards and loves the feeling of freedom she experiences after transitioning to her naturally beautiful silver hair.

3. Shannon

Insta-famous Shannon is a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer with Caribbean roots. She’s a wife and mother who chronicles her journey to silver, helping other women embrace their true selves and celebrate life to its fullest.

4. Mireya Olmos

Mireya Olmos is a plus-size, silver-haired Latina model who believes beauty transcends age.

5. Carla Martin

Carla Martin is a Mexican silver-hair influencer who has perfect long layers and shares easy hairstyle and haircare tips and tricks.

These women are inspiring examples of how liberating it can be to embrace the beauty that comes with growing older. Next time you ponder covering your grays, remember them—it could save you thousands of dollars and countless hours spent at the salon.

