More than 12,000 people were evacuated from rapper Don Toliver’s concert in Manchester on Nov. 22 when an unknown irritant was released into the crowd.

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More than 80 people were treated on-site, according to ABC News.

Greater Manchester Police said police were called to the Co-Op Live arena around 10 p.m. local time after reports of people being affected by a substance. It was originally believed to be tear gas.

The North West Ambulance Service declared a major incident, NBC News reported.

“We deployed several emergency crews, including our Hazardous Area Response Team, to support the safe assessment and treatment of people at the scene,” it said in a statement. “Anyone at tonight’s event who has since noticed side-effects or become ill should seek medical advice.”

One person was taken to the hospital after the incident.

“We understand the concern that this incident will have raised,” Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said. “We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about.”

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham called the incident “deeply worrying,” assuring that the police are investigating the incident.

As a result of the incident, the rapper’s concert at the O2 Arena in London had to be postponed, promoters from Live Nation said, as reported by The Independent.

“Due to production delays following last night’s show at Co-op Live in Manchester, tonight’s Don Toliver concert at The O2 is rescheduled to December 15. All tickets for tonight’s show at The O2 will be valid for December 15,” a rep said in a statement.

“We are sorry to everyone affected by last night’s events in Manchester and full refunds for that show will be automatically processed to ticket holders.”