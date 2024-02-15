Hilary Duff’s Husband Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Pics of Her Exes in ‘Psychotic’ Post

Valentine’s Day may be a holiday of romance, but Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma certainly had fun with it. He showed his wicked sense of humor in a Valentine’s Day post to his wife like no other.

Rather than focusing on their milestones as a couple, Koma opted to focus on the exes from Duff’s past. In an Instagram post, Koma thanked all of Duff’s exes for hilariously keeping her safe over the years. The images feature Duff at the beach with a few of her exes.

“This Valentine’s Day, I’d like to thank all the brave men who’ve saved my wife from dangerous oceans over the years,” he wrote in the caption “You don’t go unnoticed, and your fearlessness is celebrated in our home every day. 🧡”

Duff didn’t appear offended by the post. The two share a certain sense of humor and sarcasm in their relationship. However, she did take the opportunity to comment on the post and tell Koma how crazy he was. “You are truly ill. Matthew,” she wrote in the comment section of the post.

Others also chimed in. One wrote, “This is psychotic. I love it.”

Another commented, “Is it only me that thinks this is a wild post.”

Hilary Duff Shares Valentine’s Day Post

Duff went for a more traditional Valentine’s Day post for her husband. The post featured the two sharing several moments, including photos of them kissing and a photo of them touching tongues. She also included an image of Koma carrying their dog as well.

“I love you, Matthew,” she captioned the post. “The only thing I would change would be your dairy allergy.”

In an interview with Vogue, Duff detailed how she met Koma on her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. The two worked together over two years. It wasn’t necessarily love at first sight.

“Matthew and I (actually) met about six years ago,” Duff told the outlet in 2019. “There wasn’t an instant spark, because I think when you’re walking into a professional meeting, you know nothing about the other person. I didn’t know if he was dating someone…”

She continued, “And then when we started talking about music, things started sparking and he was being funny enough, not flirtatious, but funny enough to where we started creating a banter and a nice friendship right off the bat.”