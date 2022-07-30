Hilarious Gen X Tweets That Prove They Win At Generational Humor

Gen X might be the generation that’s most commonly overlooked, but all it’s done is made them funnier! Social media, particularly Twitter, has proven to be fertile ground for the generation that brought us Pepsi Crystal.

Generation X Humor Wins Twitter

When it comes to generational humor, there’s a clear winner. Baby Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z might think they have the comedy market cornered, but it’s really Generation X who have our vote for the funniest folks on Twitter.

RELATED: Why Do Gen X Women Look So Young? We Found Their Secret

Coming directly between two of the biggest generations thus far, Baby Boomers and Millennials, Generation X is used to feeling like the forgotten middle child, but they’ve just used that to really hone their sense of humor.

Gen X, existing between Boomers and Millennials. https://t.co/FsSmJmhydq — Anne with an "e" (@mrsmaris) July 15, 2022

Gen X. The Forgotten Generation. We get mistaken for Boomers by younger folks and mistaken for Millennials by our own Parents. Those that do acknowledge us always say "Why are you so cynical?". Because we once saw "The Day After" one one of three channels. Cut. Print. Adieu. — Michael 👣🎸 (@HeyCabo) July 18, 2022

RELATED: The Big Divide Between Black And White Gen X: The Woods

The Overlooked Generation

Gen X is so used to being ignored, that it’s not uncommon for insults meant for Baby Boomers are often tossed their way. What does a Gen Xer have to do to get some attention around here?

The kids these adverts were aimed at in the 1970s were not boomers. Another example of Gen X being completely written out of history. pic.twitter.com/76yWNTVxpI — Darren Johnson (@DarrenJohnson66) July 19, 2022

This is also the generation known for its self-deprecating humor, so it’s no surprise that some jokes were at Gen X’s expense. After all, Gen X can give just as well as they can take.

Believe it or not, there are differences between boomers and gen x. In many respects, gen x are far worse — leb of vecna (@DiscoEleutherio) July 25, 2022

Younger Generations Show Respect

Still, despite the disrespect, Gen X’s cultural importance hasn’t been forgotten, at least not by the generation that followed them. Though Millennials have a reputation for being entitled, at least one member of the generation wrote a list of reasons why Gen X was the most intimidating generation of all time.

RELATED: Demi Moore’s New Swimsuit Collab With Andie Covers Up, But Bares Skin In All The Right Places

Growing up Gen X. Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/FFrqiSsrYD — Shanny, the odd duck📚🎮 (@evilsmurphygirl) July 16, 2022

The viral tweet quickly sparked recognition among other members of Gen X, several of whom went on to recount their own “feral” childhood experiences. There will never be another generation quite like Gen X, and maybe that’s a good thing. Who knows how we all survived those “feral” childhoods. But what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, we suppose.

More Stories From Suggest