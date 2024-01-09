Hilarious Cillian Murphy, Kylie Jenner ‘Twin’ Post Goes Viral: ‘Can’t Unsee It’

The 2024 Golden Globes gave rise to many viral moments, most of which revolved around host Jo Koy’s painfully awkward opening monologue and the reactions to it. Among the countless posts moving across the internet like wildfire, one pointing out an undeniable resemblance between Cillian Murphy and Kylie Jenner gained serious attention – and not in Jenner’s favor.

“Someone said Kylie looks like Cillian Murphy now I can’t unsee it,” the original poster wrote alongside side-by-side images of Murphy and Jenner making similar facial expressions.

someone said kylie looks like cilian murphy now i can't unsee it😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Kn3SXYgq7T — . (@selovelenaa) January 8, 2024

“Don’t Insult Cillian Murphy”

The observation rapidly gained traction, racking up thousands of likes and comments, many of which lambasted the post as disrespectful to Cillian Murphy.

“Don’t disrespect father like that?!” one offended user wrote. “Don’t speak on my irish king,” another agreed.

“I usually don’t say things like this about women but … no way you all insult my man like this,” added a third.

Don’t insult Cilian Murphy like that pls 💜 — neri ⸆⸉ ✨Eras London n4 & n5 (@loverare13) January 8, 2024

Meanwhile, many took the opportunity to roast Kylie Jenner for her cosmetic procedures. “Kylie Jenner over the years has been the single driving force behind my phobia of fillers,” one user said.

“I try to stay neutral on the surgery and natural conversation, but she did too much too early. She looks like a Tim Burton character. They all do,” another added, referring to the Jenner/Kardashian clan.

The Roast of Kylie Jenner Continues

Some users claimed that Kylie Jenner looked closer to Sharon Osbourne or even Lord Farquaad, the villain from Shrek, than Cillian Murphy.

Others didn’t go as far as to say the socialite looked like a cartoon villain but joked that Jenner brought a picture of Cillian to her cosmetic surgeon. “Nah Kylie took Cillian’s picture to the doc and said ‘make me look like this,'” one user said.

“The difference is kylie PAID to look like that,” another wrote. “The difference here is that one paid for it and the other was born with it,” agreed a third.

her surgeon when she showed cilian's picture: pic.twitter.com/R5MaMm9SFS — . (@selovelenaa) January 8, 2024

And of course, many praised Cillian Murphy for his youthful appearance…by saying Jenner, just over half his age, looks like his mom.

“A 47 year old looks younger than a 26 year old,” one user wrote. “The way Cilian looks younger,” another said. “The way she looks like his mother,” added a third.