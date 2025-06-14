High School Graduate Struck By Bus While Celebrating Graduation In Ocean City, Maryland

A Maryland high school graduate, Trevor Vollmer, was struck by a bus while celebrating his recent graduation. While he survived the incident, he is unable to feel from the waist down and faces a long and uncertain recovery.

According to WGAL, the incident took place at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 7. Trevor was, at the time, in Ocean City, Maryland, celebrating his graduation from Pequea Valley High School alongside his friends.

Trevor Vollmer was struck by a bus. His father, Joseph Vollmer, received the call early in the morning.

“They said that I should probably stop whatever I was doing and get myself ready and get down there because Trevor had been in a bad accident, and he’s being taken to the hospital in an ambulance,” Joseph told WGAL. “And they’re not sure if he is going to make it, that he was hit.”

Reportedly, Trevor was playing with a ball when it rolled down the street. It was when he attempted to retrieve it that he was struck by the oncoming bus. At the time, Trevor was facing the bus with his head down and bent over.

Serious Injuries

His father, Joseph, revealed that Trevor sustained serious injuries. The impact “crushed his spine, split his head wide open, and gave him a brain injury and bleeding on the brain.”

Thankfully, two people on board the bus managed to hop out of it and help Trevor. By administering CPR, they managed to help him breathe again.

While Trevor Vollmer managed to survive the accident, he has a long recovery road ahead. At the moment, the high school graduate is unable to feel from the waist down. It is unclear if he will recover fully.

To help cover his recovery, a GoFundMe was set up to raise funds.

“We ask for your support in prayer—for Trevor’s healing, for his medical team, and for his family and friends,” the fundraiser reads. “Your love, prayers, and kindness are deeply appreciated.”

The fundraiser clarified that Trevor or his friends were not intoxicated at the time of the incident.

“Let’s focus on what matters—Trevor’s recovery and supporting those who love him most,” the fundraiser added.