ariel-winter-and-her-boyfriend-of-6-years-just-broke-up

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is back on the market after quietly splitting from her beau of six years, reportedly thinking he was better as a pal.

Videos by Suggest

The 28-year-old actress and her boyfriend, Luke Benward, broke it off in August 2025, a source told PEOPLE. The couple had been dating since 2019.

“They just realized after almost six years that they were better as friends,” the insider told the outlet.

Though the romance is over, there are no hard feelings. Winter still thinks Benward is “the best,” the source adds, noting that “there’s tons of love still there between them.”

And for those worried about their furry friends, fret not. “They are still best friends and share the pups, so everything is really good.”

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward back in 2024. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for 4th Annual Legacy Ball)

According to PEOPLE, Winter and Benward’s last public appearance together was in July 2025 at a screening of Don’t Log Off. They produced and starred in the thriller, which was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winter had nothing but praise for her then-boyfriend at the Don’t Log Off screening. She told PEOPLE they “work really well together, because he’s a lot more on the creative side than me.”

“I just think he’s great, in general,” she gushed. “I’m a stan. I’m a stan for my man!”

Meanwhile, the man she used to stan seems to be a distant memory. Winter has been busy promoting the new film Sofia the First: Royal Magic, a continuation of the popular franchise in which she has voiced the titular princess since 2012.

In a May 7 Instagram post, she gave a shoutout to creator Craig Gerber, who she said “honored me 15 years ago by casting me as Sofia.”

Looks like this princess doesn’t need a Prince Charming after all! We love to see it.