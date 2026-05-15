lainey-wilson-just-got-married

Country music darling Lainey Wilson just got hitched after being inspired by a sign… no, not a sign from God, but a billboard on the backroads of Tennessee.

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The “Watermelon Monshine” singer, 33, and former football player Devlin “Duck” Hodges, 30, tied the knot last weekend at The Ruskin in Dickson, Tennessee, Vogue reports. Wilson traded her signature bell-bottoms for a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, adorned with delicate Japanese cherry blossoms.

Of course, Duck didn’t get left out of the custom-outfit fun. He sported a bespoke D. Lacquaniti suit with a custom bolo tie, cufflinks, and a hat pin by Mud Lowery. He completed the look with custom Golden West Boots and a Charlie 1 Horse cowboy hat.

Devlin “Duck” Hodges and Lainey Wilson attend the ‘Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool’ Nashville Special Screening on April 15, 2026. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave,” Wilson recalled to Vogue. “Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue, and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”

Lainey Wilson on Her Wedding: ‘My Absolute Dream Ceremony’

However, one special scenic location made the nuptials a “dream” for Wilson.

Wilson and Hodges swapped vows beside a waterfall, arriving in a horse-drawn carriage. The ceremony was officiated by Wilson’s close friend and mentor, Wes Williams.

“My absolute dream ceremony,” Wilson told the outlet. “There’s a small waterfall flowing down the hill behind the altar and windows. The waterfall is what convinced us to do the ceremony in this spot.”

Devlin “Duck” Hodges plants a smooch on Lainey Wilson in 2024. (Photo by Nicola Gell/FilmMagic)

After cocktail hour, the party literally went underground, moving to the nearby cave for the reception.

Meanwhile, a night of raucous dancing was preceded by a humble dinner prayer.

“My mama led the dinner prayer for all of our guests, and we settled in for a night of good food, good company, and good music,” Wilson gushed to Vogue. “Our family and friends know how to have a good time, and the dance floor was packed all night.”

Of course, a country star’s wedding wouldn’t be complete without a truck being involved. Wilson didn’t disappoint.

The night ended with a sparkler send-off as the couple made their getaway in an old white Ford truck, presumably riding off into the Tennessee sunset.

Their trip down the aisle comes after the country music superstar announced her engagement to the former NFL player turned realtor on Instagram in February 2025.

She also shared the romantic news with a fun caption: “4x4xU forever ❤️.” Of course, fans know this is a nod to her song “4x4xU” off her album Whirlwind.

Of course, the singer also showed off her engagement bling in the series of shots.

Meanwhile, the couple began dating in 2021. They made their public debut at the ACM Awards in May 2023.