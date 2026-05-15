‘American Pie’ Star and Wife Split After 18 Years of Marriage

An American Pie franchise star and his wife of nearly twenty years have called it quits, but are still “very much connected.”

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Jason Biggs, who starred in four installments of the American Pie films from 1999 to 2012, and his wife, Jenny Mollen, have separated after 18 years of marriage, according to PEOPLE.

PEOPLE also reported that Biggs, 48, and Mollen, 46, are separated but on “great terms.” A source close to the pair told the outlet that they are focused on co-parenting their two sons, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8. The source added that the couple is “doing great.” The insider added that they spent Biggs’ 48th birthday together as a family on May 12.

‘American Pie’ star Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen in September 2025. (Photo by Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images)



“They are very much connected,” the insider told the outlet of Biggs and Mollen’s role as coparents. “I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.”

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen’s Romance Began in 2008

Biggs and Mollen met on the set of the 2008 movie My Best Friend’s Girl. They were engaged in January 2008 and eloped in a private ceremony that April. The couple exchanged vows for a second time in July of that year. The ceremony was held with about 40 guests in Napa, California.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen at the premiere of ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’ in 2008. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Of course, Biggs is best known for playing Jim Levenstein in the American Pie sex comedy franchise. The series released four movies between 1999 and 2012. He made his directorial debut with the 2025 film Untitled Home Invasion Romance. Biggs also recently appeared as himself in the Prime Video comedy Operation Taco Gary’s.

Meanwhile, Mollen is an actor known for films like Crazy, Stupid, Love, and television series such as Girls and Chicago Fire. She is also a two-time New York Times bestselling author of I Like You Just The Way I Am (2014) and Live Fast Die Hot (2016).

Mollen and Biggs also recently costarred in the comedy Influenced, which is now in theaters.