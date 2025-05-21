‘Unreasonably Dangerous’ Six Flags Ride Caused Fatal Brain Injury, Lawsuit Claims

A family has filed a lawsuit, claiming their 22-year-old son sustained a fatal brain injury while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Videos by Suggest

On June 23, 2022, Christopher Hawley, a recent graduate of San Diego State University, visited Six Flags Magic Mountain with his younger brother, Alex, and their cousin, per the Orange County Register. Together, the trio boarded the X2 ride.

According to a 2024 lawsuit obtained by the outlet, Christopher sat alone in his row, while his brother and cousin were seated together directly behind him on what the lawsuit calls an “unreasonably dangerous” ride.

The coaster features rotating seats that move independently during the ride, a 215-foot drop, sudden flips and rotations, and speeds of up to 76 mph.

Visitors prepare to ride the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, circa 2015. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As Christopher, Alex, and their cousin approached the end of the ride, the roller coaster came to a sudden, abrupt, and violent stop, the lawsuit claims. The jarring halt reportedly left the 22-year-old and the two boys shaken in their seats.

After getting off the ride, Christopher held onto the handrail for support and mentioned that his head hurt, according to the complaint. He then knelt down, collapsed onto his side, and lost consciousness.

According to the complaint, Christopher was taken to a Six Flags medical tent and then rushed to the hospital. Tragically, the next day, Christopher—who had been described as being in excellent health prior to his visit to Six Flags Magic Mountain—passed away.

The Family’s Lawsuit Against Six Flags Claims Their Son’s Death was Attributed to a ‘Park Ride Accident’

The lawsuit claimed that, based on the coroner’s report, Christopher suffered a brain injury, with his death attributed to “head trauma” caused by a “park ride accident.” The complaint named Magic Mountain, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, and several individuals as defendants, alleging design defects, inadequate warnings, and negligence.

The company has denied the allegations outlined in the lawsuit, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

“We want to make sure that that ride isn’t going to kill somebody else,” William Hawley recently told The Orange County Register. “They won’t explain to us what happened. They’ve essentially gone dark. The only way we’ve been able to contact them is through our attorney.”

The Hawley family’s lawyers are likely to pursue $10 million or more, depending on the ride inspection results and the strength of the evidence. The trial is set to start on October 13.