High-Profile Netflix Show Effectively Canceled as Partners ‘Reassess’ Its Future

Netflix’s college football docuseries, SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, is not returning for a second season. But that doesn’t mean it’s never coming back.

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The show, chronicling 10 SEC teams during the 2024 college football season, was produced by Box to Box Films.

“Our original plan was to do one season and then reassess,” a SEC spokesperson told Front Office Sports. “We have discussed the possibility of a second season, as well as whether there may be other opportunities or approaches worth exploring.”

Schools who participated in the show made their coaches and even some players available for interviews. They also allowed filming inside team facilities and locker rooms.

“We thought our appearance on Netflix last year was beneficial for us,” a spokesperson for South Carolina told the outlet. “It did take a lot of time, effort, and coordination amongst our staff. We are open to working with them again in the future, should the opportunity arise.”

The South Carolina Gamecocks and their coach, Shane Beamer, were heavily featured in season one. Unfortunately, they didn’t make it to the 2024 College Football Playoff.

The only team featured on the series who made it was Tennessee.

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday had 3 million views from its release on Aug. 5, 2025 through December 2025, according to Netflix data reviewed by Front Office Sports. It had 15.8 million viewing hours, and another 200,000 at the beginning of 2026.

Paul Martin, the show’s executive producer from Box to Box Films, spoke with the outlet ahead of the show’s premiere in 2025, telling them then it was too early to talk about season two.

“We’ve loved our time with the SEC,” he said. “It’s such an amazing place to watch football. So, we’re very happy in our relationship.”