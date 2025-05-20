The Hidden Household Danger That Landed Fitness Influencer Sophie Guidolin In The Hospital

A fitness influencer landed in the hospital after she suffered health issues from a hidden household toxin. 36-year-old Sophie Guidolin told her fans she had been hospitalized since May 8 due to black mold exposure.

Fitness Influencer Hospitalized After Black Mould Exposure

The social media star fell ill after this dangerous fungus infected her Gold Coast home. Sophie admitted to her 533,000 Instagram followers that she was “literally just surviving her condition,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Sorry guys, since the update of hospitalization on May 8, I am literally just surviving,” she said. “I opened my eyes to find my dad crying at my condition, after flying from Adelaide.”

Sophie also mentioned that her four children and their father are staying in a 6-month rental. She also thanked her best friend and “the serious legends at PRD in Burleigh.”

The fitness influencer warns fans and friends that she was taking a break from her phone. “Please note my phone has been off, I am unable to speak and am not ignoring anyone,” said Sophie. “Just trying to get better as as possible. Again, I will try and get back to everyone as soon as possible.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, black mold “grows and spreads on materials that contain a lot of cellulose, including paper products, wood products, and drywall.” This fungus likes growing in warm temperatures, and it needs moisture to spread. You’ll most likely find it in your basement.

On Saturday, Sophie shared a public health service chart that mentioned symptoms of mold exposure. These included coughing, sneezing, red eyes, nasal congestion, and post-nasal drip. It also detailed that anyone with asthma could suffer from these symptoms more severely.

Other than these posts, Sophie shared an image of herself lying in a hospital bed with a mask on. “I’m not ignoring anyone, just having a quick little retreat,” she wrote with laughing emojis.

On top of this post featured comments from her followers worried about her health. “Where have you been? I miss all your day-to-day posts of your life,” one message wrote.

Sophie more recently shared her worries about her health and how far the mold had spread in her home. “My health is very poor,” she said. “I’ve had multiple hospital admissions and four IV antibiotics and antifungals so I am just resting and trying to heal as quick as possible.”