‘Horrific Traffic Accident’ Leaves Rock Band Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Members of a rising rock band have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a “horrific” crash while on tour.

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San Francisco indie rock club Bottom of the Hill shared the news that cult favorite punk band Peelander-Z was involved in a severe traffic accident on May 18 in Albuquerque. The band was set to perform there on May 25.

“The members of Peelander-Z were in a major traffic accident outside of Albuquerque yesterday evening,” the venue wrote on Instagram about the Japanese, Austin-based rock band. “Yellow, Pink, and Tiger are all injured and currently in the hospital. All upcoming shows are cancelled.”

“We will keep friends and fans updated as soon as we receive more information. Please keep them in your thoughts and wish them speedy recoveries,” the post concluded.

According to the SFChronicle, officials reported that a semitruck rear-ended the band’s tour van. The group was traveling west on Interstate 40, east of Albuquerque, and was less than an hour from their destination.

The aftermath of the traffic accident. (Image via GoFundMe)

The incident is under investigation.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page for the band, beloved for their eccentric costumes and onstage hijinks, states that the group was “hospitalized with traumatic injuries” but were “lucky to be alive” after their van was “rear-ended by an 18-wheeler.” The description also noted that their recovery will be “long and challenging.”

GoFundMe Page Details the Severe Injuries Peelander-Z Band Members Suffered

In an update, the GoFundMe went into detail about the injuries band members Yellow, Pink, and Tiger sustained.

“Thank you all for your generous donations and support for Yellow, Pink, and Tiger after their horrific accident,” the May 25 update began. “They remain in the hospital, but all are conscious and stable.”

The update detailed that Tiger (real name Kengo) had injuries that were “no longer considered life-threatening but will require additional surgeries and significant rehabilitation.”

Image via GoFundMe

“Kengo has multiple fractures to his spine, ribs, and arm, and evidence of traumatic brain injury, which is being closely monitored,” the update added. “The spinal team determined that surgery is not currently required, but he will be required to wear a cervical collar for several months. He is improving every day and is alert and able to communicate.”

The update added that Pink, whose real name is Yumi, sustained multiple fractures in her legs and pelvis. She also suffered abdominal trauma and organ injuries. She has undergone surgery and will require significant rehabilitation. However, she can eat, drink, and communicate normally.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $176,000 for the rock band.