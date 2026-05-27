lil-wayne-just-got-engaged

It’s official – Lil Wayne is on his way to becoming a married man.

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Sources reportedly close to the famed rapper told TMZ that he has proposed to an unidentified woman, who is described as being in her 20s from Indiana.

The engagement comes nearly 20 years after he and his first wife, high school sweetheart Toya Johnson, finalized their divorce. They share his eldest daughter, Reginae.

Lil Wayne has notably been engaged a few times in the past. Before Johnson, he was engaged to singer Nivea, with whom he shares a son, Neal. He was briefly engaged to fellow rapper Trina and to Dhea Sodano. He proposed to La’Tecia Thomas only to end the relationship a few months later.

Since the split with girlfriend Denise Bidot, Lil Wayne has kept his personal relationships private.

Lil Wayne’s Latest Engagement Comes 1 Year After An Ex Accused Him of Dumping Her on Mother’s Day

Last year, Lil Wayne’s ex, Denise Bidot, accused him of breaking up with her on Mother’s Day and being abusive towards her.

“Breaking up with someone on Mothers [sic] Day is diabolical,” she declared. “Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith.”

Bidot went on to explain that Lil Wayne kicked her and her daughter out of his home on Mother’s Day as well. She claimed to be recovering from surgery amid the unexpected split.

“I am five weeks out from a whole mommy makeover,” she shared. “I can’t even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today … and [he] broke up with me on Mother’s Day through text. And [my daughter’s] birthday’s next weekend.”

Bidot then detailed how he was abusive towards her. “It’s not just the emotional abuse — this man has actually laid a f—ing hand on me. Like, nah. Nah. And I took it. You know what’s crazy is they always say you’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake. But I know other women he’s put his hands on.”

Lil Wayne started dating Bidot shortly after calling off his engagement to Thomas in 2020. The two had an on-again/off-again relationship up until last year.