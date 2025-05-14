Radio Show Host Reveals Son’s Hospitalization as Doctors Feared He Was Suffering From Rare Disease

Country radio station “Y100”, KCYY in San Antonio, recently postponed the launch of its new morning show after the host’s son was hospitalized.

Erik “with a K” (Erik Scott Smith) and Jenny Lee were set to make their debut today, May 5.

“As you know, our brand-new morning show, Erik & Jenny, was supposed to be on the air this morning. Unfortunately, we have had to put the show start on hold,” a post on the station’s website explained, per Inside Radio. “Late Saturday night, Erik had to take his son to the ER because he was extremely sick. He is still in the hospital, and the doctors are trying to determine what is going on. The good news is that they have ruled out a lot of bad stuff, but still don’t have a definite answer.”

“Family always comes first, period,” the post continued. “So, Erik will remain in Houston with his son until he gets better. Once Erik’s little boy is on the road to recovery, Erik will return to San Antonio, and we will kick off the new morning show with him and Jenny.”

Radio Host Details Harrowing Ordeal of His Son’s Hospitalization

The radio host himself further detailed the ordeal.

“My little boy Ford, he’s six years old, he’s gotten very sick, and we don’t know what it is,” Smith said, per Inside Radio. “The doctors have eliminated a lot of stuff, but they have not been able to point to an exact diagnosis, so we are here just trying to throw everything we can at this and make him feel better. It is heartbreaking, but at the same time, it’s amazing to see what a tough little dude I’ve raised, and I’m just so proud of him.”

However, doctors eventually got to the bottom of what was ailing little Ford.

In a video shared on social media, Smith explained that doctors initially suspected his son might have Kawasaki disease—a rare childhood condition that causes inflammation of the blood vessels. However, confirming the diagnosis required his son to experience a persistent fever for five consecutive days.

“I believe in the power of prayer; I believe in the power of the Y100 family,” the radio host said in the footage. “I believe in everyone I’ve met from Los Angeles to Houston who’s said they are praying for my family, because on day five, my boy woke up with no fever.”

In yet another video update, Smith said his son’s ailment was a “fever of unknown origin.” However, little Ford made a full, miraculous recovery.

Smith’s son went home on Wednesday, May 7, and returned to school on Monday.