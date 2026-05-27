HGTV Star Addresses ‘Bizarre’ Photo of Her and Husband Dave Circulating Online

HGTV star Jenny Marrs has finally addressed the “bizarre” photo of her and her husband, Dave, that’s been circulating online.

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The snapshot features the couple on the steps of the Met Gala, with Marrs appearing to have a “health” issue. However, Marrs, who shared the image over the weekend, confirmed that it is fake, with her and Dave generated by AI.

“Yall. I most assuredly wasn’t at the Met gala and most assuredly wasn’t wearing this bizarre dress,” she wrote in the post. “AI has gotten out of control. Facebook needs to just go away. These things are comical except they’re also extremely bizarre and kind of scary.”

The Couple Had Actually Missed This Year’s Met Gala Due to an Incident on Their Farm

Marrs and her husband notably missed this year’s Met Gala due to an incident on their family farm.

“We had a big storm roll through overnight and woke up to Walter and Hazel in the yard, grazing outside the kitchen windows,” the HGTV star explained earlier this month. “We quickly [assessed] the situation and realized one of the stable doors was wide open!!

Marrs further noted that she’s not sure what happened, but she believed she must not have latched the stable doors, or that the animals pushed on them during the storm.

“I frantically ran outside, assuming Belle (our Great Pyrenees – livestock guardian dog – who loves to roam) and all of the other sheep most likely escaped,” she continued. “My heart pounded as I considered all of the possibilities…only to find all of our adult sheep lying contentedly in the back pasture.”

After noticing that her other dog, Jack, hadn’t left the bar, Marrs immediately thought Belle hadn’t taken off. However, she still couldn’t find her.

“My heart sank when I saw her tracking collar’s battery had died,” she shared. “Just as Dave jumped in the car to go look for her while I fed the lambs their morning bottle, Ben ran out and announced that Belle was in the pasture! She must’ve been sleeping inside the barn when I had called for her earlier.”

Marrs went on to praise Belle for being protective of the barn animals.

“She knows Walter and Hazel depend on her for protection and, each night, they snuggle in close by her side to sleep,” Marrs added. “She would never have left them. Creation is truly, truly amazing.”