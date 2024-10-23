hero-teen-saves-2-year-old-sister-from-devastating-house-fire-set-by-neighbor

Earlier this month, a teen from Texas rescued his 2-year-old sister from a large house fire within their mobile home community.

The fire was allegedly started by Mirsa Lopez, a 38-year-old woman from Texas, who confessed to initially setting fire to a nearby house. Dallas Fire Rescue Department was called in the early morning hours of Oct. 12. The fire spread to other homes within the community, damaging four homes in total.

16-year-old Jonathan Moreno’s family woke up to the sight of the fire and were forced to evacuate their home. After the teen escaped, he realized his little sister was still inside. That’s when he decided to run back into the house and save her.

Jonathan spoke about the incident to WFAA. He said, ” I grabbed her and picked her up and got out. I knew I couldn’t forgive myself if I got out and she didn’t get out.”

Moreno’s father said proudly, “That’s my hero.”

Teen’s Family Looking for Donations Following Devastating House Fire

Since the incident, the Morenos’ friends and family set up a GoFundMe to help them in their time of need. They lost everything in the fire.

The GoFundMe reads, “This unimaginable event has left the Moreno family with no possessions, no home, and deep emotional scars facing the overwhelming task of rebuilding their lives from nothing. Please help this family regain some stability and hope in the wake of such a life-altering tragedy.”

The Vice President of the alumni association at Jonathan’s high school, Nina Castro, is also doing what she can to help. Donations are currently being accepted on behalf of the Moreno family.

Castro spoke with WFAA saying, “We’ve been helping since Tuesday with blankets and food, but to be honest with you — this family needs a lot of help.” Donations have added up to a total of $15,000, as of Tuesday.