Diddy’s Former Back-Up Dancer Breaks Silence Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has found himself in trouble with law enforcement. On March 25th, the Bad Boy Records CEO had his home raided by the FBI and U.S.

Homeland Security. The raid was due to a connection that the hip-hop mogul has to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

After the raid, several people began to speak out about their experiences with the once-famed but now-shamed hip-hop icon. Some people have wondered why these alleged victims have waited so long to speak out about their mistreatment.

Diddy’s Former Back-Up Dancer Speaks Out

His former background dancer, Tanika Ray, says that the music industry is a “man’s world” and that women often use the experience as a “lesson,” and eventually learn to move on.

“Oh yeah, women hold a lot to function every day in a man’s world. [Unfortunately] we can compartmentalize [our] pain and carry on,” she said on her Instagram account. “We utilize the experience as a lesson and move differently. If I told my story in 1996 then What??”

Tanika Ray Learned to “Avoid” Hip Hop Mogul

There has always been a sense of knowledge about the mistreatment of women in the music industry, particularly in the hip-hop scene. And with Diddy being one of the most powerful men in the industry, getting him to take accountability for actions would be no easy feat.

Ray says that she learned how to deal with Diddy by “avoiding him at all costs,”

“I just knew to avoid him at all costs. Yes, I danced for him and kept my space. I was on the Vote or Die airplane and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space,” she said. “Nothing that is happening is surprising. Ladies keeping space to heal and move on is key. Gathering to incriminate is goals.”

Ray also scolded the men in the industry who were aware of the mistreatment that was taking place and opted to remain silent.

“But in this wild world with a broken a** system… our healing is priority. Shame on all those men that let this continue,” she added.

“Shame on me maybe for prioritizing my mental health some would say. But after working in a place that snatches souls… mine is intact and of the light. I saved myself. Now if someone needs me to pile on my story, give me a call. But I think Cassie got it!!”