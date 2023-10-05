Here’s The Reason Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Won’t Be Back To Normal Until Next Year

Viewers of the long-running show Jeopardy! may have noticed some recent differences in the game. However, things are looking up for the nightly fan-favorite series.

Due to the Writer’s Guild of America strike, the game show was forced to make adjustments to its 40th season. Since writers weren’t working on fresh material for the show, Jeopardy! recycled both old materials and contestants, executive producer Michael Davies revealed on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast.

Davies explained the decision as the “most optimal solution,” after plans for the show’s 40th season were crushed.

In the meantime, the game show opted to invite contestants from seasons 37 and 38 back who lost their first games. However, it seems plans for the next season of the series have changed once again.

According to TVLine, the game show’s scribes have officially returned to work post-writer’s strike, a relief for fans who believed the show’s future was up in the air. The caveat? It will be months before new material will make it to air. The current “Champions Wildcard” season will continue to air through Monday, December 18.

Jeopardy’s! “Champions Wildcard” has received mixed reviews from viewers.

One fan commented on Reddit, “At this point, we should just call the regular season First Chance Extravaganza.”

“I’m always in for new games over ones I’ve seen before, even if it comes in a wonky format,” another Reddit viewer commented.

The start date of the new season of Jeopardy! remains unclear. If the show doesn’t choose to fill 2023’s remaining days with reruns, the season 39 “postseason” kick-off will begin on Tuesday, December 19. Otherwise, the new season will begin on January 1, 2024.

During the new season, viewers will see new WGA-written clues, essentially bringing the show back to normalcy. However, season 39 will still be comprised of recycled contestants.

Ken Jennings, a prior Jeopardy! contestant turned host, will continue hosting the show through December 19. “Big Bang Theory” actress and game show co-headliner Mayim Bialik will presumably be worked back into the show’s rotation. Bialik has been on leave since last spring when the WGA strike began.

Sony Pictures Television declined to comment to TVLine regarding a return date for Bialik.