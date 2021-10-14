Henry Cavill’s Net Worth: Inside How The Superman Actor Earned And Spends His Money

There’s something about a British accent that makes hearts swoon a little faster and harder. Henry Cavill is no exception. The dreamy 38-year-old star comes from Jersey, an island in the English Channel. This knight in shining armor is best known for his roles in The Witcher and Superman.

Whether it’s his smoldering acting or ever-changing love interests, Cavill is a hot commodity that we want to know all about—including his substantial paychecks and overall net worth. Let’s see just how much Henry Cavill is making and what he’s spending those paychecks on.

Henry Cavill’s Successful And Jam-Packed Career

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Henry Cavill’s origin story began when he met Russell Crowe, who was filming Proof Of Life at Stowe School in Buckinghamshire. The 16-year-old aspiring actor was luckily enough to be an extra on set, and took the opportunity to gain insight on acting. When Cavill questioned Crowe about the ups and downs of the film industry, Crowe told Cavill, “…if you want to go for it, then really go for it. Commit.”

That’s exactly what Cavill did. His acting career now spans two decades and doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Cavill’s first feature film was in 2001 as the leading role in Vendetta. Next, in 2002, he continued his big screen appearances alongside Guy Pearce and James Patrick Caviezel, Jr. in The Count of Monte Cristo.

In 2006 he appeared in another Dark Ages historical film, Tristan and Isolde. Cavill acted alongside James Franco as his once close friend that then betrays him. This role began to develop a pattern for Cavill’s characters, representing somewhat of a lost soul finding his way through power struggles surrounding him.

It’s not too long before he’s the leading role in power though.

Finding The Spotlight, Finally

(Tom Rose/Shutterstock.com)

Henry Cavill took on the role of Superman for the first time in Man of Steel. Him and Russell Crowe unexpectedly reconnected as Crowe played his father. Crowe took to Twitter before the release of the film to share his thoughts on Cavill’s performance.

Just contemplating how massive the change in life young Henry Cavill is about to deal with. @ManofSteelMovie is excellent — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 15, 2013

And Crowe was right.

Cavill starred in eight films from 2015 to 2021 after the launch of Man of Steel. Four films included his continued role as the dreamy hero in action-packed films as Superman/Clark Kent: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The new era of Superman arrived and we’re loving it.

Cavill is a highly acclaimed television actor, too. He starred in The Tudors for all four seasons in 2007 to 2011 as Henry VIII’s brother-in-law. Cavill is a dashingly handsome gentleman in each historical drama he takes on. This production was no exception.

Season 1 of The Witcher was released in 2019. It took Cavill’s sex appeal and fame to new levels. Cavill stars in this fantasy drama series as Geralt of Rivia, a monster-hunter with magical enhancement that becomes known as “the Witcher.”

The ominous and troubled soul leaves viewers tying their heartstrings to the screen as they wait to see where his journey will take him next.

His Awards

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Cavill’s array of Superman movies has earned him a multitude of nominations and awards. The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards nominated him for Favorite Movie Actor, Favorite Butt Kicker and Favorite Frenemies with Ben Affleck.

2013 and 2016 Teen Choice Awards earned him and Amy Adams nominations for Choice Movie: Liplock for steamy scenes as Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Additionally, the 2014 MTV Movie Awards presented him with the Best Hero Award for Man of Steel.

Being Superman isn’t the only recognition he’s claimed in his career. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films in 2021 for The Witcher.

His Hefty Paychecks

We know increasing fame coincides with increasing pay. We have seen numerous stars make millions off action-filled superhero films. Cavill is added to the ranks of superheroes cashing in a pretty penny with each additional film.

Although never officially confirmed, Cavill’s pay for the production of Man of Steel was said to $14 million. At the time this was quite controversial, as other reports claim that Gal Gadot was only earning $300,000 per each DCEU film she appeared in minus potential bonuses she could earn.

We don’t have exact numbers for his salaries in subsequent Superman movies. IMDb states that the gross net worth of the three Superman films completed earned over $2 billion worldwide. So, if Cavill negotiated deals as he did in Man of Steel, it’s safe to say he’s still making a large profit from the films’ successes.

Variety claims Cavill’s earnings were $400,000 per episode for his role in Season 1 of The Witcher. With eight episodes in the show’s first season, he took home $3.2 million

Henry Cavill’s Net Worth

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

The perception of Cavill’s net worth fluctuates with unknown salaries for some of his top roles. Celebrity Net Worth estimates the hunky Hollywood star’s net worth is around $40 million.

Securing his role as Superman with Warner Brothers Studio, Cavill bought a luxurious mansion that posed as his new secluded fortress. It’s estimated he paid between $3.7 million to $5.5 million in 2013. This getaway lies 20 minutes outside of Hollywood.

He clearly needed to have drool-worthy cars to match his lavish pad once he started earning his insanely high paychecks. He owns a Ferrari 458 Spider, Bentley Bentayga, Rolls Royce Wraith, a pair of Ducati motorcycles, and a few more high-end rides.

His very first car purchase was an Aston Martin. Jersey Evening Post shares that Cavill took his first big paycheck and cashed it in on the car of his dreams. People are taking notice of his timeless and classy collection.

Whether it’s coming to us on the big screen or via streaming, the British superstar continues to grow his fortune. With his seemingly never-ending success with The Witcher and Superman royalties, his net worth can only continue to skyrocket, pun intended.