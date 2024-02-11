Helicopter En Route to Super Bowl Crashes, Kills All 6 Passengers

Tragedy struck on Friday night when a helicopter en route to the Super Bowl crashed near Baker in San Bernardino County.

The crash claimed the lives of all six individuals on board, including the CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe. Wigwe’s wife, son, and three others were also killed in the crash.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, confirmed the death of Herbert Wigwe in a social media post.

Terribly saddened by the news of the terrible loss of Herbert Wigwe , Group CEO Access Bank @HerbertOWigwe , his wife and son as well as Bimbo Ogunbanjo in a helicopter crash. My deepest sympathies and condolences to the Wigwe family, the Ogunbanjo family, Access Bank Group… — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) February 10, 2024

Helicopter Crash in California Kills 6 People

During a press conference on Saturday night, Michael Graham of the National Transportation Safety Board officially confirmed the tragic incident.

He stated that the helicopter, a Eurocopter EC 130, crashed east of the 15 Freeway near Halloran Springs Road. The crash site is approximately 80 miles from Las Vegas. It’s close to the California-Nevada border.

Graham revealed that six people, including a pilot and a safety pilot, were on board the helicopter. The aircraft did not have a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are currently investigating the crash.

Wigwe Dies in Crash

Herbert Wigwe, 57, was a highly regarded figure in Nigeria’s banking sector. The news of his death has sent shockwaves through the country.

The helicopter took off from Palm Springs Airport and was en route to Boulder City, Nevada. Witnesses on the 15 Freeway reported the crash, with some noting rain and a “wintry mix” at the time. Reports also mentioned a fire on the helicopter and downed power lines.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived on Saturday to initiate the fact-gathering process. Graham urged witnesses to provide additional details to assist in the investigation. This includes photos and videos.