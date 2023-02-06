Helena Bonham Carter Has Some Strong Feelings As To Why It’s Time To End ‘The Crown’

The Crown is one of Netflix’s most popular shows to date, thrilling viewers with its accounts of what went on behind the scenes of some of the royal family’s most dramatic moments. However, Helena Bonham Carter, a former star of the show, recently shared that she thinks it’s time for The Crown to call it quits.

Carter played Princess Margaret in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, which covered the years 1964 to 1990. Even though she told The Guardian she “loved [her] episodes,” Carter quickly added, “I don’t think they should carry on, actually.

“It’s very different now,” she continued. “When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and it’s crashed into the present.”

The last season of the show ended with Princess Diana meeting Dodi Fayed, and it’s assumed Season 6 will show her tragic death and the effects it had on the royal family.

Carter is among the many Crown viewers who have expressed discomfort with the fact that the show is getting closer and closer to the present. Adding to that discomfort are the comments Prince Harry has made about how the public scrutiny following his mother’s death affected him and his brother Prince William.

This also isn’t the first time Carter has spoken about the need to bring The Crown to a close. In a podcast interview with The Guardian, the actress joined the many who were calling for a disclaimer to be put in front of episodes, letting viewers know the show is largely fictional.

“It is dramatized,” she stressed. “I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not … it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.’ So they are two different entities.”

Netflix eventually agreed to add the disclaimer, but Carter’s request to have the show end now is already a moot point. Season 6 of The Crown started filming last September and is expected to premiere sometime this year. It will, however, be the last season of the popular show, as was announced in 2020.

Carter’s concerns about the events of The Crown coming too close to the present are understandable, and many fans of the show are pleased that the showrunners are choosing to end it.