Hayley Erbert Returns to Dance Studio With Derek Hough 3 Months After Emergency Skull Surgery

Just three months after she had to have emergency skull surgery, Derek Hough’s wife, Hayley Erbert is ready to head back to the dance studio.

As previously reported, at the end of the Symphony of Dance performance in Washington D.C. this past fall, Hayley Erbert became disoriented. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. The diagnosis required an emergency craniectomy.

Not long after the first surgery, Erbert was required to have a second skull procedure. She has been recovering since then.

The situation occurred just a few months after Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough got married. The couple was The couple started dating in 2015 but didn’t go public about their romance until 2017. They got engaged in June 2022 and were married on August 26, 2023.

In a post on Instagram, Hough shared a black-and-white image of him and Hayley Erbert standing in the studio. “Stepping onto this blank canvas together,” he wrote in the caption. “Beginning to paint again.”

Fans were quick to comment on the post and praise Erbert’s progress. “Be careful and rest that body of yours,” one fan wrote. “I know you love to dance but please take care of yourself.”

Another fan posted words of encouragement for the professional dancer. “Remember – it is a marathon and not a sprint. Slow and steady with baby steps and lots of rest in between.”

Derek Hough’s Sister Julianne Recently Discussed Her Sister-In-Law Hayley Erbert’s Health Scare

While speaking to E! News last month, Derek Hough’s sister Julianne opened up about Hayley Erbert and her recent health scares.

“The more you can trust yourself and know you’re in a secure place, then you can have the capacity for others,” Julianne said.

“With their situation, being able to be a very stable force was needed – and I think appreciated – because I could get things done that they weren’t thinking about.”

Julianne then stated, “We only have ourselves at the end of the day, and the more you can connect to yourself, the more you can relate and have compassion and empathy for the people around you.”

Julianne previously spoke about her unconditional support for her family during the rough time. “Holding my family extra tight this holiday season,” she wrote on Instagram during the holiday season. She also shared a series of snapshots featuring her family.