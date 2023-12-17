Derek Hough’s Wife to Undergo Skull Implant Surgery Following ‘Life-Threatening’ Emergency

A little over a week after his wife Hayley Erbert underwent emergency brain surgery, Derek Hough has a new update about her condition.

As previously reported, at the end of the Symphony of Dance performance in Washington D.C. earlier this month, Erbert became disoriented. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. She eventually had an emergency craniectomy.

In his latest Instagram post, Derek Hough shared a video of him and Erbert taking a walk near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. “As you all know, the past has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives,” Hough wrote. “It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage to a nightmare in an instant.”

Hough then revealed that Erbert is doing well and her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. “She still has a ways to go with another surgery,” he continued. “Hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.”

Derek Hough went on to thank the healthcare workers who have been observing and treating Erbert. “It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be,” he then pointed out. “And how quickly things can change. But, it has always shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around.”

Hough thanked fans for supporting him and Erbert through this difficult time. “While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have.”

Fans Rally Around Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert As the Couple Prepares For the Next Step in Erbert’s Treatment

Meanwhile, fans quickly took to Derek Hough’s post to share their love and support for him and Hayley Erbert during this difficult holiday season.

“Yay! I’m so happy to see Hayley up and walking!” one supporter shared. “One little baby step at a time, by each other’s side, through the storm. Love you both.”

Another supporter stated that Hough’s response to Erbert’s situation is beautiful in every way. “I’m so grateful Hayley got the support she needed. She is strong and resilient. We will keep our prayer chain going. Hayley Erbert [and] Derek Hough you are both so loved.”