‘Hart of Dixie’ Star’s Divorce Finalized

Actress Jaime King is officially single yet again. A judge has signed off on her divorce from Austin Sosa.

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Court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge from the Los Angeles County Superior Court entered the final judgment on October 3. Both King and Sosa have their status as single people restored.

However, jurisdiction was reserved on the issue of spousal support for King.

Jaime King at the “Fluxx” premiere, Beverly Hills, May 2025. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

In July, Sosa filed legal documents asking the court to hurry with the divorce proceedings, TMZ reported. After growing tired of waiting for King’s response, he was asking the court to end the marriage by default.

Sosa filed for divorce in January after they secretly wed in 2025. The reason for the divorce is unknown.

“I was completely blindsided by the divorce filing, which came out of nowhere,” King told TMZ at the time. “I was with Austin the night before it became public, and while like many marriages we had normal challenges, I genuinely believed we were working on our relationship.”

“My focus right now is my work and, above all, my children. This is deeply personal and should remain private, and I hope people will stop making assumptions— particularly ones that unfairly and disproportionately scrutinize women simply for doing their jobs.”

This is King’s second divorce. She was previously married to Kyle Newman, with whom she shares two sons. The two divorced in 2023.