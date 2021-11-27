Harry and Meghan Break Royal Protocol (Again)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines for a royal blunder earlier this month when, while attending a gala, a sign was displayed with Markle’s name and title first. Here’s why it’s usually a no-no and why it’s not really their fault.

Royal Goof at Military Gala

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, where Harry handed out medals to veterans. It was also the couple’s first red carpet appearance since they officially cut ties with royal life and duties.

Harry appeared at the event wearing his military medals and his Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order cross, while Markle stunned in a bright red Carolina Herrera gown. When the duke and duchess entered the ballroom, a sign showed their names – with Markle’s name coming before the prince’s.

This is a major royal faux pas. It might be antiquated, but royal custom still dictates that male titles should come first. In addition to that, some found Markle’s prominence over Harry inappropriate, given the event. Harry is a decorated veteran, who served two tours in Afghanistan; shouldn’t he have received precedence over Markle at a military event?

Is Harry Being Overshadowed By Meghan?

Many are simply chalking this up to an American goof, but others wonder if this is a subliminal message about Harry’s shrinking public profile. The prince is largely overshadowed in the public eye these days.

Meghan Markle is the one appearing on Ellen and speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit. Markle is the one making waves with her calls to U.S. senators to discuss paid parental leave. Markle is the one who is rumored to be considering a political run.

Shady sources have claimed Markle might run for president for months now, but Suggest has debunked this story again and again. After the presidency of former reality TV star and businessman Donald Trump, more and more celebrities are suspected of a presidential run; Markle is just the latest in a long line of famous faces who are rumored to run (see: Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, George Clooney, etc).

Some wonder if Harry is being pushed aside by an attention-seeking wife, but others think this might be what the prince has wanted all along. After living his entire life in the spotlight, many don’t fault Harry for potentially wanting to take a step back from the public eye.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still adjusting to their new life, and that means there are going to be mistakes and missteps. All in all, don’t we have more to worry about these days than which royal name comes first?