Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Entertainment

Harry and Meghan Break Royal Protocol (Again)

By India McCarty
November 27, 2021 | 3:00 p.m. CST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking into the Salute To Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum
(Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines for a royal blunder earlier this month when, while attending a gala, a sign was displayed with Markle’s name and title first. Here’s why it’s usually a no-no and why it’s not really their fault.

Royal Goof at Military Gala

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, where Harry handed out medals to veterans. It was also the couple’s first red carpet appearance since they officially cut ties with royal life and duties. 

Harry appeared at the event wearing his military medals and his Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order cross, while Markle stunned in a bright red Carolina Herrera gown. When the duke and duchess entered the ballroom, a sign showed their names – with Markle’s name coming before the prince’s. 

This is a major royal faux pas. It might be antiquated, but royal custom still dictates that male titles should come first. In addition to that, some found Markle’s prominence over Harry inappropriate, given the event. Harry is a decorated veteran, who served two tours in Afghanistan; shouldn’t he have received precedence over Markle at a military event?

Is Harry Being Overshadowed By Meghan?

Many are simply chalking this up to an American goof, but others wonder if this is a subliminal message about Harry’s shrinking public profile. The prince is largely overshadowed in the public eye these days. 

Meghan Markle is the one appearing on Ellen and speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit. Markle is the one making waves with her calls to U.S. senators to discuss paid parental leave. Markle is the one who is rumored to be considering a political run. 

Shady sources have claimed Markle might run for president for months now, but Suggest has debunked this story again and again. After the presidency of former reality TV star and businessman Donald Trump, more and more celebrities are suspected of a presidential run; Markle is just the latest in a long line of famous faces who are rumored to run (see: Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, George Clooney, etc). 

Some wonder if Harry is being pushed aside by an attention-seeking wife, but others think this might be what the prince has wanted all along. After living his entire life in the spotlight, many don’t fault Harry for potentially wanting to take a step back from the public eye. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still adjusting to their new life, and that means there are going to be mistakes and missteps. All in all, don’t we have more to worry about these days than which royal name comes first? 

More Royal News

Prince Harry Reportedly Offered To Rejoin The Royal Family During Queen Elizabeth’s Health Downturn, Latest Rumor Says
Princess Diana Gave Prince William A Very Inappropriate Cake On His 13th Birthday
Controversial Reason Prince Harry Didn’t Wear Military Uniform During Medal Ceremony
Prince Harry Warned To Pick Princess Diana Or Netflix After Allegedly Offensive Portrayal Of Her
Meghan Markle’s ‘Meltdown’, Prince Harry’s Secret Trip, And All The Latest Royal Gossip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Had ‘Worst Fight Ever,’ Unreliable Report Said
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.