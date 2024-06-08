harrison-butker-allegedly-helped-save-seizing-chiefs-teammate-bj-thompson

It seems Harrison Butker may be a real MVP, as the NFL kicker booted into action to save teammate BJ Thompson during a medical emergency.

Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder informed a room full of reporters that right after BJ Thompson experienced a sudden seizure during a special teams meeting at the Chiefs’ practice facility, it was Butker who quickly rushed out to seek help.

According to the NFL Network, Burkholder stated that Butker “immediately ran toward the training room” to inform the staff of the situation. This prompt action enabled the professionals to reach the scene swiftly, preventing the situation from becoming critical.

Burkholder recalled that despite Thompson experiencing cardiac arrest, he and his team successfully revived the 25-year-old defensive end. The team used CPR and a single AED shock.

Harrison Butker “immediately ran toward the training room” when teammate BJ Thompson had a seizure, per Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder. (Photo by BJ Thompson/Instagram)

Harrison Butker’s Quick Feet Helped BJ Thomspon Get Critical Care From Professionals

Thompson was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where Burkholder reported that he is now significantly improved. “He’s alert,” he revealed. “[Thomspon’s] awake. He’s coming through quite well.”

Burkholder mentioned that, currently, the cause of the situation remains unknown. However, he emphasized, “He’s headed in the absolute right direction.”

In recent weeks, Butker has sparked controversy following a commencement speech at Benedictine College. He encouraged female graduates to embrace the role of “homemaker”. He also openly criticized the LGBTQ community as well as President Biden’s stance on abortion.

Butker declared in his speech, “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from [the] pervasiveness of disorder.”

The professional kicker, inarguably the least masculine position in football, had words for the male graduates, too. “As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction, and chaos set in. This absence of men in the home is what plays a large role in the violence we see all around the nation.”

However, despite his apparent disapproval of President Biden, Butker still gladly attended a White House reception for the Chiefs on Friday, May 31st. Towards the end of the ceremony, after the President donned a red Chiefs helmet, Butker even cracked a smile.

Meanwhile, Thompson is gearing up for his second season with the Chiefs. During his rookie year, he made an appearance in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers and recorded two tackles.