These Amazon Purse Accessories Are Actually Pretty Clever—They’ll Keep Your Bag Organized, Clean, And Functional

Many of us, myself included, are guilty of not keeping our purses as organized as they could be. Regardless of size, they always seem to become a black hole for keys, chapstick, and other essentials lost in the folds of the fabric liner.

Recently, after spending too much time decluttering months-old receipts and movie tickets from my handbag, a fellow editor shared a few Instagram posts that inspired me to undertake an extreme makeover, purse edition.

From a handbag-optimized water bottle to a motion-activated purse light, content creator Julianna Claire had an intriguing lineup of products that seriously impressed us.

In a follow-up post, Claire shared more useful Amazon finds all designed to make your purse even more functional.

Amazon finds can be pretty hit-or-miss, but these purse accessories stand out for their ability to keep your bag tidier and more functional—and to keep you safer. Product reviewers agree that these items are pretty darn handy. If you’ve always aspired to be the woman who comes prepared for any situation, look no further.

Who doesn’t need all the help they can get to stay hydrated? This minimalist water bottle’s flat rectangular shape allows it to fit in your purse more efficiently than a standard water bottle. Available in four different sizes and with a stainless steel lid, reaching your daily water intake has never been so easy or looked so elegant.

No more hunting blindly through your purse! This nifty little light works automatically, so there are no buttons to press or switches to flip. It illuminates automatically when it senses a light tap or an approaching hand. Once you’ve found what you’re looking for, it turns off by itself after 10 seconds. It’s also energy efficient, so battery replacements will be few and far between.

Bagnet’s founder, Kelley Daring, says her goal was “to offer a product that would make women’s lives easier and better.” This little but powerful purse magnet achieves that by attaching your bag to any magnetic surface. It holds up to eight pounds and won’t damage credit cards or tech devices, so it’s safe to use on the interior or exterior of your handbag. Use it to keep your purse off the floor of bathroom stalls and restaurants, or even keep your bag securely attached to grocery carts while you shop.

This helpful purse accessory consists of a round plastic outer shell with a smaller, sticky ball on the inside. It’s designed to roll around in your purse and clean up any stray crumbs, lint, or other small debris. The best part? It’s super easy to clean! Just pop open the outer ball and run the interior ball under water. Your purse will be spick and span in no time.

Have you ever had to make the trek back to the car to stash your purse because you forgot to look up the stadium bag guidelines beforehand? That’s exactly the problem this little bag helps you avoid. It’s small and completely transparent, so it’s compliant with clear-bag rules at all major sporting events. In spite of that, it’s big enough to hold your necessities. Plus, fanny packs are totally back in fashion!

You can never be too safe, especially when on the go. This purse accessory is small and lightweight, so it’s easy to slip into any bag. It connects to iPhone and Android phones via Bluetooth with real-time GPS location and a tracking device for your belongings. Anytime you feel unsafe, just pull on the Care Go device and it will alert your friends and family members with your location. And because you only have to charge it once a year, you don’t have to worry about it dying on you at a critical moment.

Another personal security device, this rechargeable keychain alarm emits a loud siren and a bright flashing light in any emergency situation you may encounter. It charges in just an hour via a USB cable, and you can also use it as a flashlight.

