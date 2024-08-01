Halsey Reveals They ‘Almost Lost’ Their Life to Lupus and T-Cell Disorder Battle

Less than two months after announcing to the world that they have been battling lupus and a rare T-cell disorder, Halsey reveals how both illnesses have deeply impacted them.

In a post on Tumblr earlier this week, the “You and I” songstress got real with their health struggles while also having to deal with online bullying by their own fans.

“I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore,” they explained. “I can’t spiritually afford it. When I got sick all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what this is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back.”

Halsey also admitted in the post that they felt their fans were “meaner” to them than “any other people on the planet.”

“It used to be just a minority that were awful to me,” they pointed out. “And now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am.”

Halsey recently released her song, “Lucky,” which is a sample of Britney Spears’ 2000 hit song with the same name. In the track, they sing about managing both illnesses. “I shaved my head four times because I wanted to / And then I did it one more time ’cause I got sick,” they declared.

In their second recently-released song, “The End,” the singer details their health battle woes. “Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand-new bag of tricks and then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain.”

Halsey Fans Rally To Support Them Following Intense Bullying

Not long after their emotional post on Tumblr, Halsey fans took to the platform to show their support for the singer and songwriter.

“We love you so much,” one fan wrote. “if you feel safer staying away from social media, please do so. Real fans only want what’s best for you. Take care of your health and your family first. We’ll still be here no matter what.”

Another fan then wrote, “We love you so so much and whoever is being mean to you is most definitely not worth any of your time. they can get f—ed—we love you.”

A fellow admirer also gushed about Halsey’s new songs. “Personally, I love both songs so much that you’ve released, they’ve hit close to home with having a chronic illness. I’m excited to hear more. F— the rude people!!”

Despite the bullying, Halsey has so many supporters ready to rally around them.