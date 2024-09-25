Halsey Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Health Struggles, Shares Video From Hospital Bed

Grammy-nominated singer Halsey has been hospitalized after admitting she was “lucky to be alive” earlier this year amid ongoing health struggles.

In June, Halsey identified her conditions as lupus and a rare T-cell disorder. The reason for the 29-year-old’s most recent hospitalization, however, remains unknown.

In a new Instagram video, she shows herself lying in a hospital bed, her fiancé Avan Jogia waving at the camera in the background.

“Happy Late Bi Visibility Day,” she wrote in the caption. “This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).”

Fans quickly flooded the comments of her most recent post with concern for the singer. “please know that we are supporting you all the way. stay strong! you are not alone in this journey,” one fan wrote. “we love you so so so much 🫶🏼 hope you’ll get well soon,” another said.

Halsey Says She’s “Lucky to Be Alive” Amid Ongoing Health Struggles

Back in June, Halsey posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram showing herself in the hospital and saying she feels “like an old lady.”

“Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive,” she wrote in the caption.

“I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick,” the singer said in the video. “When I’m 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not going to be sick. I’m going to look super hot and have lots of energy and get to redo my 20s in my 30s.”

In the past, Halsey opened up about her health, saying: “I’ve kind of been sick most of my adult life.”

In addition to lupus and leukemia, she’s talked about treatments for conditions including endometriosis, Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, Sjogren’s syndrome, and mast cell activation syndrome.