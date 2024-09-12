halsey-announces-engagement-to-avan-jogia-following-2024-mtv-vmas

After stealing the spotlight at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Halsey took to social media to clarify her relationship with Avan Jogia.

On X, pop news blog Pop Base posted a photo of Halsey with the actor-singer. The outlet wrote that Halsey said that “she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia.”

The post followed Halsey’s interview with E! News on the red carpet at the awards show, where she responded “I hope so” when asked about the possibility of marriage between the two.

Halsey subsequently quote-tweeted the post, correcting Jogia’s title.

“***fiancé Avan Jogia,” they tweeted.

Fans React to the Confirmation That Halsey and Avan Jogia Are Engaged.

Of course, fans gushed in all directions at the bombshell.

“Correct them, queen,” a fan quipped at the sass on display. “Congrats love! Elite people get engaged in 2024,” one fan wrote in response on X. “CONGRATULATIONS YOU DESERVE”, a third wordsmith exclaimed.

Meanwhile, other onlookers had their fingers crossed that this would be a celebrity pairing to stand the test of time. “I hope they last. They look so good together!!”, a fan hoped. “She deserves the best. Hope he’s great to her, a second fan echoed.

Halsey, 29, and Jogia, 32, ignited dating rumors in September 2023 when they were seen sharing a kiss in Los Angeles.

About a month later, the singer publicly confirmed their relationship with Jogia by sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, featuring several images of the two together.

In the photos, the duo donned coordinating latex Halloween costumes, and one pose featured Jogia with his arm draped around Halsey’s shoulders. Jogia also shared pictures from the spooky season shenanigans.

They have consistently shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. Recently, Halsey posted photos from May of herself and Jogia at the Gold House Gala.

Halsey has a 3-year-old son, Ender Ridley, with her former boyfriend Alex Aydin. The couple ended their relationship in April 2023.

Meanwhile, at the VMAs, Halsey captivated the audience with a performance of their latest single, “Ego,” transforming New York’s UBS Arena stage into a cozy garage setting. Joined by special guest Victoria De Angelis from the rock band Måneskin, the self-proclaimed Great Impersonator delivered a powerful rendition of their ’90s-inspired track, backed by a full garage band.